One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world is WhatsAppwhether to send messages, photos, videos, voice memos, make video callsetc.

One of the advantages it has is that it updates automatically from time to time. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about a new function that it is working on, which allows you to select who from your contact list can view your profile picture, and the time of last connection.

WhatsApp how to use new function ‘My contacts except…’. Photo: Pixabay



“My contacts except…”

Until now, users only had three privacy options to choose from to decide who could see their profile picture, which are: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Now, there is a fourth option titled “My contacts except…”

This new tool allows you to exclude specific people from your contacts from seeing your profile picture, about and last seen status. Just keep in mind that if you choose to hide your last seen status from others, you won’t be able to see theirs either.

The new privacy option is currently rolling out to all iPhone and Android users worldwide. The steps you must follow to activate it are:

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the main WhatsApp screen and go to Settings, then Account and finally Privacy.

You’ll be presented with options for who can see your personal information.

Select the Time of the last time, and look for “My contacts, except…”, select this option and the complete list of WhatsApp contacts will open.

Choose the contacts you want NOT to see your last connection time, and accept the changes.

On the main screen you will see that the number of excluded contacts is now marked.

You must follow the same process to hide the profile picture, information and status of specific contacts.

