WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to stay in touch through messages, photos, videos, voice notes, video calls, etc.

One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly being updated to add new functions and tools, one of them being the State, which are very popular among users.

WhatsApp, how to post a video without cutting it in your Status. Photo: Freepik



How to put a long video in WhatsApp States

The first thing you should know is that the States are automatically deleted after 24 hours after the user has published it, they can be photos, 30-second videos, even images with stickers and music, etc.

We recommend you read: How can I activate temporary messages from WhatsApp Web?

But, when it comes to videos, there is a limit since the application does not allow you to put some that are very long. If in your case you have a cell phone with Android operating system, we tell you a trick to finally be able to put videos that last longer than normal.

The steps you must follow are:

The first and most important is to update WhatsApp to its latest version, which you can do from Google Play on your phone.

Download “Full Video Status & Downloader for WhatsApp” app.

When it is installed, you must grant it the permissions to access the photo gallery.

Click on the Upload status button, the gallery will automatically open so you can select the long video you want to upload in the WhatsApp status.

Finally, WhatsApp will open and it will ask you where you want to share the video, choose States.

Done, that easy your video will have been uploaded to the States without any cuts.

We recommend you read: WhatsApp will increase security with a new verification code

Remember that WhatsApp is constantly updated, so you must be aware of having the latest version installed so that you can apply this trick and publish the videos you want.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Technology section.