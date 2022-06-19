What is tripwire and how can it help you in your conversions?

The Tripwire funnel is used to accelerate the conversion of the purchase of a product or service gradually, starting with a cheaper first price before reaching a higher one.

The first step to start this strategy is to make an attractive offer exposing a low-cost alternative to a more expensive product, so that your conversions increase exponentially and thus ensure future purchases.

The Tripwire should become an integral part of your conversion funnel. In fact, you can place it at different stages of the funnel.

Together with SEO and content marketing, it can be applied at the beginning of the funnelor to increase traffic and offer a low cost product/service.

On the other hand, we can find the Tripwire strategy in the middle of the funnel. For example, sending commercial emails, selling a product to a list of previously obtained contacts.

And finally, use the Tripwire at the end of the funnel in the retention phase to maintain the relationship with the customer. The strategy consists of reconverting the customer by offering a fair commitment for the purchase of a more expensive product and then inserting them into another campaign to ensure more purchases of other products/services at a high price.

Currently, there are 2 types of Tripwire useful to get more conversions.

1. Attract users with low-cost offers.

For example, imagine wanting to start selling an online course and you estimate that the appropriate price is 1,000 euros. Unfortunately you know that the public that does not know your brand will not buy at the first opportunity, therefore you will lose sales.

To get the highest number of conversions you could divide the course into several parts to sell them separately. This means selling more products at a more accessible and above all more attractive price.

2. The behavior of consumers.

Let’s say you offer a product or service with a monthly payment. Suddenly a customer who has been paying for 6 months unsubscribes. In order not to lose that client, it is advisable to contact them via email and politely ask them the reasons for unsubscribing and what could be improved about the product or service. Later, a good offer is offered to him so that he becomes a client again. For example, a discount of 5 euros per month instead of paying 30 as before and with the option of being able to unsubscribe at any time.

In conclusion, we can apply the Tripwire strategy in many of the phases of our funnel as long as your product offers value, solves a problem for your target audience and that in the first stay, it is accompanied by an attractive offer to ensure more conversions later. sell your high ticket