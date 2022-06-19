What is trending for Coastal Grandma home interiors on TikTok?

Forget Cottagecore. Coastal Grandma is the latest trend on TikTok… but what is it?

The trending tab on any social media app is like a portal: you never know where you’ll end up. So it’s good to know that at least one TikTok trend is as healthy as a grandmother: a Coastal Grandma, to be precise. It’s a trend that has had 2.6 million views in a week on the world’s favorite Chinese social network, and it seems perfect for our tumultuous times, as it’s decidedly calm and focused. As, to be fair, grandmothers usually are. Especially those who live on the coast or visit it. But what is it and why should you care?

Coastal Grandma, also known as Coastal Grandmother, is a home decor trend that’s all about creating an inviting and relaxing aesthetic — the kind of thing you’d expect to find in the house Taylor Swift sings about in The Last Great American Dynasty . A Coastal Grandma space is a serene space by the sea, the kind of beachside home where you’d expect to visit Diane Keaton or Meryl Streep while high-quality coffee fills the room with its incredible aroma. It’s a place of simple yet spectacularly tasty home cooking, snuggling up in a cashmere sweater with a good book under a warm white lamp and relaxing on light-colored sheets with your phone set to Do Not Disturb.

Now it’s not so much an interior trend as an entire lifestyle, including interiors, exteriors, outfits, tablescapes and more. Who says the elderly can’t have rich and fulfilling lives?

The trend was named after TikToker @lexnicoleta , whose final video has had 1.5 million views, and has also become a big deal outside of TikTok: Google searches are up 334%. But it’s TikTok where the most serious granny action takes place: The hashtag #coastalgrandmother had more than 8 million views at the time of this writing. That’s a lot of grandma love. It’s also prompted several brands to contact T3, eager to jump on the Coastal Grandma bandwagon, and if that doesn’t prove something is hot, I don’t know what will.

You can’t go wrong with Coastal Grandma’s mix of neutrals, off-whites, linen and rattan with some carefully chosen odd accessory. It’s the kind of timeless, buoyant setting where you can imagine yourself as the heroine of a romantic novel or romantic comedy, wistfully gazing out the window at the sea, longing for your lover. Which, let’s face it, is more pleasant to imagine than the reality many of us experience, like having a sight of sick people in the bins outside the German Doner Kebab. You may not live by the sea, but with Coastal Grandma you can pretend you do.

So how do you do it? According to furniture experts Swyft, who make the Grandma-forward furniture featured at the top of the page, you should “opt for neutral colors and natural features with light linen furniture for a cozy beach house look.” Neutrals don’t mean painting everything magnolia – there’s plenty of room for personality here with colors like lake blues, warm whites and sage greens evoking that ocean vibe.

According to FLOWERBX, no, that’s not a typo, fresh flowers are a must “to brighten up the space.” It is true that they are an online florist, so they would say that, but I think they are still right. Opting for seasonal plants like bright tulips, daffodils and other pops of color bring each room to life, ensuring you don’t end up with something bordering on cold and clinical. We’re thinking of spring by the beach, not freezing winter, heavy clouds, and towering gray water. Without bright blooms, it’s easy for Coastal Grandma to get a little somber.

However, as much as I like it, I can’t help but think that the most important thing about this aesthetic is the ‘grandma’ part: Grandma can live like this because her children moved away a long time ago. As a harried father of two and a greyhound-shaped garbage raider, these designs are hilariously impossible for a house like mine.

Maybe that’s the point, though. The videos and photos are aspirational and escapist, a bit of calm in a world that’s pretty awful right now. If that sounds like what you need, check out @lexnicoleta’s TikTok for tips, advice, and a healthy dose of humor, too.