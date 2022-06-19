What is space tourism? | Technology

Space tourism is a development like never before seen in the travel and tourism industry. A futuristic style of tourism or the prospect of being able to spend leisure time in space is an exciting concept for many, yet it raises fears for others.

But while some only hoped to experience space tourism through virtual reality software, several companies are making space vacations a reality.

And it is that, at present, space travel is not only given importance for research purposes, but also effort is being made in its commercial exploitation, for tourist and leisure purposes.

Since space tourism is extremely expensive, it is a very small segment of consumers who are able and willing to purchase a space experience.

What is space tourism?

Space tourism is a type of tourism involving an interest in space. Although most people associate space tourism only with traveling to space, the concept is, in fact, much broader.

And it is that this can also include visiting museums focused on space, observing rocket launches or trips to popular destinations for stargazing, among other activities related to this environment.

However, lately it has been borrowed a lot of commercial attention to the concept of traveling to space as a tourist.

Currently, only high-altitude fighter flights and zero-gravity atmospheric flights are commercially available to tourists in the space tourism industry, but the battle for great success is raging for many companies, which are slowly They take small steps.

Brief history of space tourism

If space tourism has not started before, it has been due to the economic strength of the two main powers, the United States and the USSR, who did not see this branch as a source of income and yes of expenses.

Fortunately for potential space tourists, the end of the Cold War, the construction of the ISS (International Space Station) and, above all, the possibility of taking more people into space than expected in an aircraft, opened the door to this type of leisure

The crew that would go down in history in 2001 for carrying the first space tourist was that of the North American tycoon and former NASA engineer, Dennis Tito, the first human being who traveled to space only for pleasure and paying, so he is considered a tourist.

Despite the high price of the “ticket”, since we are talking about paid 20 million dollars the stay on the waiting list is long, especially because the place is not always available, even so, several tourists have followed the American on his trip, all of them so far with the company Space Adventures.

It is in the wake of this that dozens of companies entered the industry hoping to capitalize on the public’s renewed interest in space.

In the 2000s, space tourists were limited to launches aboard Russian Soyuz aircraft and could only go to the ISS. However, everything changed when the other players began to grow in the market. Now there is a wide variety of destinations and companies to travel to space.

What would happen if a space tourist commits a crime in space?

Main companies in the sector. How much does it cost for a person to go to space?

For almost fifteen years, many companies and organizations have collaborated on projects to send people from the streets into space.

Nowadays There are 20 companies focused on space tourism, perhaps the best known are:

Virgin Galactic: One of the best known space tourism companies, owned by billionaire Richard Branson.

Blue Origin: With a traditional vertical lift-off rocket, the company plans to start operations soon, although there is no firm date yet.

SpaceX: Its first vacation was originally planned for 2018, but has been delayed.

Boeing: has developed a crew capsule, called the Boeing CST-100 Starliner, which offers the opportunity to sell seats to space tourists.

Axiom Space: Organizes so-called “private astronaut” missions to the ISS, which include weeks of training and personalized itineraries based on the objectives of those rich enough to pay for the trip.

Space Perspective: has innovated by developing luxury capsules for space tourism. It will start with 25 flights in 2024, which are already fully booked.

While the first two focus on suborbital flights, that is, flights that leave the atmosphere, at a height of about 100 km, Axiom and Boeing are working on much more expensive orbital missions.

SpaceX, for its part, prioritizes lunar tourism in the future. For now, Elon Musk’s company has allowed his Dragon Crew ship to be chartered for orbital flights, as was the case with the three-day Inspiration4 mission that launched in September 2021 made up of 4 civilians.

Space Perspective, for its part, is developing another balloon-based system to take customers into the stratosphere and plans to start commercial flights in 2024.

HoweverIf we talk about prices, these are the ones stipulated by some of the large companies mentioned above:

The price depends, but remember that suborbital space flights are always cheaper.

Virgin Galactic, for example, already has a long waiting list of eager space travelers, including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber.

How NASA astronaut suits have adapted over the years

It is safe? Is space tourism worth it?

There have been some concerns about the safety of space tourism, particularly after the negative publicity surrounding the Virgin Galactic aircraft crash in 2014.

Since the development of the space tourism industry is so new and the Federal Aviation Administration cannot control the design and manufacture of aircraft by private companies, it is difficult to determine the safety of our future vacations in space. .

In addition, there are certain sectors, such as the environment, that are highly against the contamination that could be generated, in addition to the voices that speak of the death rate among tourists going to be high. If we add to this the number of accidents that occurred during the test phases, it has not contributed to reassure people either.

On the other hand, as we have already seen, prices range from $250,000 to tens of millions of dollars. At the moment, space tourism trips will be of short duration, only a few hours. However, the intention is that the trips could be extended in the future to allow extended stays in space.

As you can see, The space tourism industry is an important part of the tourism industry in general. Although most of the attention is focused on the exciting prospect of space tourism vacations, it is still quite far from reality.

We are likely to see many advances in the space tourism industry in the coming years as various commercial operators continue to research and develop, so we can only wait.

Who knows if in 50 summers our vacations will be on other planets and not Benidorm. And okay, it’s not going to be easy, that’s true. You will have to adjust to spending time in zero gravity, you may get a little seasick traveling and not come home with the same tan, but it seems that space tourism vacations are going to happen sooner or later.