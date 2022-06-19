What is Paco León doing with Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in New York?

Paco Leon knows well what it is to rub shoulders with Hollywood stars. yes in Madrid burns directed Debi Mazar in the role of Ava Gardner, now shares credits with Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in his new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action comedy directed by Tom Gormican (My friends’ girlfriends).

The film, which also includes Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and Demi Moore in its cast, has held its premiere in New York, where we have been able to see the Spanish actor together with his co-stars. He himself has shared the premiere with his followers on networks with two photos, the first with Cage and Pascal:

Several colleagues from Seville have not been slow to comment on the images, showing their emotion for him. Since Look Ibarguren (“I die with you”) until Cecilia Suarez or Manolo Caro and their applause, passing by Jon Kortajarena (“How handsome!”) and Second of the Rose (“Olé tú”), everyone wanted to join this special moment.

The project that brought them together

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. To make matters worse, the actor maintains a very tense relationship with his daughter and is in debt.

The situation will force him to attend a birthday party for an eccentric Mexican billionaire, a big fan of his previous work. However, Cage will end up learning that this man is a capo who has kidnapped the daughter of a presidential candidate in Mexico and must help the CIA.

