What is Dissociative Identity Disorder or multiple personality – NIUS



We explain what is dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality



It is characterized by the presence of two or more different identities in the same person.



Dissociative Identity Disorder Linked to Childhood Trauma and Childhood Abuse

As many will remember Jack Nicholson in the movie better impossible (James L. Brooks, 1997) as the best cinematographic example of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) the same happens with Jim Carrey in the movie Me, myself and Irene (Bobby and Peter Farrelly, 2000) and another disorder, perhaps less well known, but which arouses even more curiosity than the famous OCD. Its about dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. I remember that when I saw Carrey’s film I thought that this splitting of the personality, that being ‘two in one’, was 100% fiction; I thought that disorder did not exist; I thought that the film was rather a caricature of what is easy to identify in certain people who intentionally behave very differently depending on the context. I, who at that time had no idea of ​​psychology, I thought that this multiple personality thing had more to do with a psychopathic personality trait than with a mental disorder or illness.

I was very wrong, obviously. Dissociative identity disorder does exist. Perhaps not as visible or recognizable as the ‘two-in-one’ character of Charlie Baileygates and his other self, Hank Evans, played by Carrey in Me, myself and Irenebut indeed it exists and, in addition there is little humor in it. In fact, this disorder is associated with childhood trauma and abuse during childhood.

What is dissociative identity disorder

Let’s see a real case of dissociative identity disorder. Perhaps it is the best way to understand the parallels between reality and fiction. This is a case drawn from manual of clinical psychopathology Open University of Catalonia (M. Armayones, E. Horta, E. Requena, A. Talarn, and A. Jarne, Barcelona 2002).

“Maria is a 38-year-old woman, competent in her administrative work. She currently lives alone. When she was 25 years old she got married and divorced 4 years later. She has never liked the tasks of a housewife and she tries not to do the tasks like cooking, taking care of the laundry, etc. She goes to the clinic for headache problems, which become more acute in times of stress. When she does her life history, she notices that she has memory gaps regarding her childhood and, actually, she discovers that she doesn’t remember doing things. Thus, she explains how, sometimes, when she gets up in the morning the food is made and the kitchen is tidy, but she does not remember that she got up early and performed these tasks. She finds no explanation.”

A good definition of dissociative identity disorder might be that disorder in which there is a discontinuity or an alteration

between the sense of self and the sense of entity. It is characterized by the presence of two or more different identities in the same person, which manifest themselves alternately.

Each of the different identities has its own memories, behaviors and preferences

Person cannot remember everyday information that should be easily remembered -as happened to Maria in the case we have just seen- or important personal information or traumatic or stressful events. What happens in this disorder is that each of the different identities has its own memories, behaviors and preferences.

As explained David Spiegel, psychiatrist and researcher at the Stanford University School of Medicine (USA) dissociative identity disorder is difficult to identify. It is usually done through a meticulous psychiatric interview and special questionnaires, sometimes facilitated by hypnosis or sedation.

One identity prevails over the other

The usual thing in this disorder is that there is a primary entity with the legal name of the person, who is usually passive, dependent, guilty and depressive. The other or the other entities (there may be more than one) usually show different characteristics, even clearly opposed to the primary entity.

Identities may even differ in age, gender, vocabulary, general knowledge, and mood, as Rubén Muiños Martínez and Elena Requena Varon explain in the UOC’s Psychopathology manual. “The alternating identities are presented as if they were controlled sequentially, one at the expense of the other, being able to deny knowledge of each other, be critical of each other and even enter into open conflict”, something that was well reflected in the film. Me, myself and Irene.

Amnesia is the main symptom

The presence of memory gaps for everyday events, important personal information, and traumatic or stressful events, it is the main symptom of this disorder.

Depending on the form of dissociative identity disorder in question (which we will see later) It will be the relatives who detect it and sound the alarm or it will be the own discovery of the subject who suffers it (as it happened in the case of María, who, for example, did not remember having cooked).

As for the type of amnesia, there may be a loss of memory for very specific events or there may be a total loss of memory corresponding to a large part of childhood. Amnesia, in addition, is usually asymmetric, this means that one of the identities shows more memories than the other. In fact, the more passive identities tend to show more limited memories, while the more controlling ones have more complete memories.

Forms of dissociative identity disorder

Dissociative identity disorder can present itself in two different ways, as Spiegel explains:

in the form of possession : The different identities of the person appear as if they were external agents that have taken control of the person. This external agent can be described as a supernatural being or spirit (often a demon or god, who may exact punishment for past actions) but sometimes it is someone else (often someone who has died, sometimes in dramatic fashion). In all cases, people speak and act very differently than they normally do. In the form of possession, the different identities are evident to other people, for the sufferer it is an unwanted identity and therefore causes anguish because it usually appears at times and places that are not appropriate.

: The different identities of the person appear as if they were external agents that have taken control of the person. This external agent can be described as a supernatural being or spirit (often a demon or god, who may exact punishment for past actions) but sometimes it is someone else (often someone who has died, sometimes in dramatic fashion). In all cases, people speak and act very differently than they normally do. In the form of possession, the different identities are evident to other people, for the sufferer it is an unwanted identity and therefore causes anguish because it usually appears at times and places that are not appropriate. In the form of non-possession: This form is much less obvious to others. The sufferer notices a sudden alteration in her sense of self, perhaps feeling as if she is observing herself, her speech, her emotions and actions, rather than being the subject.

Dissociative identity disorder and childhood trauma

According to Spigel, this disorder is closely related to great emotional stress or trauma during childhood. in western culture about 90% of people with this disorder were victims of serious abuse in their childhood (physical, sexual, or emotional) or were abandoned during childhood. According to Spiegel, if there was no childhood abuse, there was most likely a significant early loss (such as the death of a parent), a serious illness, or other highly stressful events.

As they grow, These children who suffered these traumas in their childhood must learn to integrate a lot of very diverse (even contradictory) information and experiences into a cohesive identity.. The construction of our identity is one of the most complex psychological processes that all people must go through, this process of identity construction is especially evident in adolescence, but it begins much earlier.

It is there, in that safe corner of your child’s mind where there is no suffering, the place where a different identity can begin to manifest.

When there has been sexual, physical or other trauma at the time the personal identity is developing, this can negatively affect the person’s ability to build a single, cohesive identity in the future. It is especially difficult when the abusers were the child’s parents or caregivers.

The children systematically abused by their parents or their caregivers perceive an inconsistency on their part, which intersperses affectionate and abusive behaviors (a behavior called traumatic betrayal). This leads the boy or girl to protect himself by developing a ability to escape (mentally because physically it is impossible) of abuse. By “walking away” the minor dissociates himself from what is happening so as not to suffer and withdraws into his own mind. It is there, in that safe corner of your child’s mind where there is no suffering, the place where a different identity can begin to manifest.

Obviously, not all children who have suffered this type of childhood trauma will suffer from dissociative identity disorder as adults. There are many other factors that influence. What the experts agree on is that, without a doubt, the fact of feeling psychologically protected and contained by other adults who truly care about them is a protective factor and makes it less likely that they will develop dissociative identity disorder in the future.

Is there a solution to this disorder?

Although dissociative identity disorder It usually begins in childhood, the truth is that it does not usually attract attention until much later. There are not many data on the prevalence of this disorder, but according to a small study conducted in the US in 2013 it is 1.5%. Other older studies (Ross, 1991) speak of a prevalence in the general population of 3.1%.

Dissociative identity disorder is curable, but it is important to say that it does not resolve on its own, treatment is necessary -as psychiatrist Daniel Spiegel explains- with psychotherapy and, in many cases, guided visualization and clinical hypnosis. The objective is integrate the different personalities into a single personality and, if this is not possible, achieve harmony between the different personalities.