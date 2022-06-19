What channel transmits and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND DIRECT the friendly match

América and Pumas face each other this Sunday, June 19, in the pre-season Clásico Capitalino for Apertura 2022.

he is coming third preseason game for America. After adding a draw against Juárez and a victory against Cancún FC, Fernando Ortíz’s team is now in Chicago, USAto face Cougars in a “friendly” edition of the Clásico Capitalino.

Prior to this confrontation, Águilas and Universitarios met to carry out a training together that surprised several fans, but served as a message to make it clear that the rivalry remains on the field.

In the middle of the Clásico Capitalino there is the option that the Águilas confirm their first additions for the Opening 2022, where the one that stands out the most is the signing of Jonathan little head Rodriguez.

At what time does América vs Pumas play, what channel is it broadcast on and where can I watch the live broadcast?

The friendly between Águilas and auriazules takes place this Sunday June 19at the point of 5:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, at Toyota Park in Chicago, Illinios. The live transmission online and on TV passes through the channel of TUDN.

