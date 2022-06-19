Vince McMahon ceases to be WWE president due to love scandal

One more scandal shakes WWE again and this time it has to do with its president and CEO Vincent Kennedy McMahon, who decided to step aside from his position due to an investigation in which he is accused of paying a figure of 3 million dollars to a former employee for her silence due to an alleged love affair.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, McMahon agreed to a secret payment to a former employee who worked as a legal assistant in 2019. This agreement, which would have been signed in January, is to prevent the woman in question from making derogatory comments or leak information about your relationship with McMahon.

In addition, this investigation has other confidentiality agreements that have been made over the years related to allegations of misconduct by former employees that also involves John Laurinautis, head of talent for WWE.

Through a statement, World Wrestling Entertainment noted that a “Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into the alleged misconduct of its president and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Vince McMahon also expressed that he is willing to cooperate so that the investigation is carried out in the best way, “I have promised to fully cooperate with the investigation of the Special Committee and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I also promised to accept the findings and the result of the investigation, whatever it may be,” said the former “Chairman” of the company.

Now the one who will be in charge of the most important sports entertainment company in the world will be Stephanie McMahon, who had been out of WWE for almost a month because she requested permission to be absent from most of her responsibilities of the position she had as the director of brand.

On social networks it was reported that this Friday Vince McMahon will give a special report during the SmackDown show.

