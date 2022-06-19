Unmissable this week – El Sol de México

Two figures from the international art scene will be in Mexico City this week, which is increasingly becoming a must on the agenda of global cultural life.

They are Michel Marc Bouchard and John Cameron Mitchell, who have also carried out important work in favor of the LGBTQ+ community, so it is no coincidence that they are here this Pride month.

Bouchard is not the first time that he is in Mexico invited by the company Los endebles, headed by Boris Shoemann.

Michel Marc is a renowned Canadian playwright who has written at least 30 plays, including the flimsy, the orphan muses, The path of dangerous steps, Tom on the farm, the divine illusionwhich have seen the light on Mexican stages.

Now Bouchard has three days of activity at the La Capilla theater (Madrid 7, Coyoacán). He began yesterday Saturday with the dramatized reading of The night Logan woke up; continues today, Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with another reading: The toad, with Achilles Pelanda; and will conclude this Monday, June 20 with the master conference The voices of writing Theater-cinema-operawhich Bouchard will dictate at 12 noon.

On the other hand, John Cameron Mitchell will be presented this coming Friday, June 24, with his musical show John Cameron Mitchell & Friendsto raise funds for the Manos Amigues soup kitchen and cultural forum, which provides food assistance and social services run by and for members of the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico City.

The actor, writer and director has stood out for his participation as co-creator of the musical feature film Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which he won a Golden Globe as best actor; and another recognition as best director at the Sundance Festival. For 2014 the story, written by Cameron himself, was adapted for theater, and won two Tony Awards.

In the cinema he has directed other films such as short bus Y Rabbit Hole, the latter starring Nicole Kidman who was nominated for an Oscar. On television, she recently appeared on shrill, The Good Fight, GirlsY Mozart in the Junglesharing with Gael García Bernal.

Created the music podcast series Anthem: Homunculus starring Glenn Close, Cynthia Erivo and Patti Lupone and released the album New American Dream. He is developing a podcast comedy series called Cancellation Island.

Along with his career, John has been committed to altruism and the fight for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and for this reason he will present his show made up of a repertoire of songs from his feature films, as well as emblematic songs by Led Zeppelin or Silvio Rodríguez. , accompanied by anecdotes of its history.

The cabaret star, Amber Martin; Tak a Korean pop music star, as well as guitarist/songwriter Todd Clouser and the musical band Viva La Quinta.

The function will be at 7:00 p.m., in the Community Dining Room and Cultural Center, Manos Amigues, at Pedro Moreno 113, Colonia Guerrero. Tickets are now on sale at boletia.com: $950 pre-sale and $1,100 on the day of the concert.