Uncharted: We tell you where you can see the movie with Tom Holland

From the cinema to your house! Next Friday, July 8, it will arrive on HBO Max the movie “Uncharted: Off the Map“, starring Tom Holland as “Nathan Drake” and with Mark Wahlberg in the role of “Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan”. This title, inspired by one of the best-selling video games of all time, tells the story of the young orphan, “Nathan”, and the skillful thief, “Sully”, on their adventure to find the lost gold of “Magellan”.

The adventure begins when “Nathan Drake” decides to leave the orphanage where he lived with his brother, to undertake a journey of no return, not knowing that it could be the last time they were together. Along the way he meets a mysterious man with a talent for stealing, “Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan”, who proposes to search together for the long-awaited treasure. During the journey, these two companions will travel the world in a mysterious and dangerous quest, which will lead them to find the necessary clues to reach the treasure.

The cast of luxury is completed by Antonio Banderas as “Santiago Moncada”, Sophia Ali playing the role of “Chloe Frazer”, Tati Gabrielle as “Braddock”, Steven Waddington in the role of “Scotsman”, Rudy Pankow playing “Sam Drake” , among others. All of them directed by Ruben Fleischer, under the production of PlayStation Productions.

“Uncharted: Off the Map”, was released on the big screen in February of this year and joins HBO Max’s catalog of “From the movies to your home” releases, where you can find the latest blockbusters to enjoy with the whole family.

AC