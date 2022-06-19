Tyson Fury: “Manchester United have done worse with Cristiano Ronaldo than in the past”

On the one hand, compliments, on the other, however, a theory supported by facts. Tyson Fury a well-known boxer worldwide, spoke of the Manchester United and above all of Cristiano Ronaldo . As reported by the Mirrorthe wrestler expressed his thoughts on the past season with the Red Devils who did not even qualify for the next Champions League.

WITH E AND WITHOUT CR7 – “The good news is that Cristiano Ronaldo stays, but here’s the theory: when he wasn’t there the year before, Manchester United finished second in the Premier League and then with CR7 we finished sixth the following year. People will say: ‘But if he hadn’t scored 20 goals, we would have finished much lower last season’, but it didn’t happen the previous season where we finished much higher, “he said. Tyson Fury. “When you have a superstar like Ronaldo, everyone relies on him to score goals but if he hadn’t been there, everyone else would have scored, exactly as they did the season before he arrived. I’m not saying Ronaldo is a bad asset. , indeed he is a great resource. But sometimes with a champion, young people are overshadowed, they have no chance to shine because ‘the great Ronaldo’ is on the pitch “.