Turrini to CM: ‘Verstappen, even the national team had to go to the World Cup … Ferrari? Dream like Roma with Cristiano Ronaldo ‘| First page

Dear Leo Turrini, maybe we won’t experience a Red summer …

“Eh, with Bagnaia who always falls for sure not with Ducati”.

Look what I was referring to Ferrari.

“Okay, Verstappen won again in Canada and you have to take note of the result. But let me say, given the circumstances, that Ferrari has at least limited the damage. It could have been a catastrophe, as Leclerc shot from the bottom. He finished fifth. If nothing else, the worst has been averted ”.

Sorry, but it looks a bit like the tale of the fox and the grapes.

“One moment. Sainz, the Spaniard, was glued to Verstappen until the last meter of the race. Of course, without the intervention of the safety car, the Dutchman would have prevailed calmly, but I would like to try hard to see the glass half full. I’ll give you an example: Sainz signed the fastest lap and this time an engine broke, but on Red Bull. Unfortunately on the wrong one, that of Perez. In a way, he was right Freak Antoni, the singer. Luck is blind, but bad luck, if Leclerc is involved, he sees very well “.

You even sound optimistic.

“Well, I repeat myself: frankly I feared the worst. At the same time, we must recognize that out of nine races the Bibitari won seven. Verstappen has the title in his pocket, but our national football team was sure to go to the World Cup too and you know how things ended. And if Roma thinks of buying Cristiano Ronaldo then I can dream of Carletto and Carlitos’ comeback, why not? ”

Speaking of old drums: even Fernando Alonso saw himself in front.

“Well, if you want, this is news for Juventus and Inter fans”.

You are welcome?

“Alonso is a bit like the second hand of Formula One, like Pogba and Lukaku for the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri. Unless they end up like Kakà and Sheva when Galliani and Berlusconi claimed to bring them back to Milan … “

