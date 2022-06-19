Trailer for the Nicole Kidman series

The trailer for ‘ Nine Perfect Strangers ‘ features a new mystery from the creators of ‘Big Little Lies’ featuring Nicole Kidman to the head.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers‘ could become the new serial obsession of the season. And it is that with a story written by Liane Moriarty (author of ‘Big Little Lies’), with David E Kelley (‘The Undoing’) as co-creator and Nicole Kidman Y Melissa McCarthy leading the cast, promises to be a very juicy proposal. And this has been shown by the official trailer released by Amazon Prime VideoWhere will the series premiere? next August 20.

Made up of 8 episodes, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and transformation and in which nine stressed urbanites try to find their way to a better way of life. The resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), watches over them during the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. Nevertheless, these strangers have no idea what awaits them.

A good selection of stars complete the cast: Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving. The series is co-written by Kelley and John Henry Butterworthand led by Jonathan Levine.

The first three episodes of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Spain on August 20, and from then on we can enjoy one episode every week. What mysteries awaits us in this new series?

