Top 10 unforgettable dresses in the history of cinema

These are ten of our all-time favorite looks on the big screen. Which one is your favorite?

1) We start with the unforgettable look of Audrey Hepburn in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Dress Givenchy that the beautiful Audrey Hepburn used in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ became the historic little black dress. Audrey was a close friend of the French designer, so he decided to make the piece that the actress would wear in the introductory scene of this romantic comedy.

2) Jessica Rabbit’s red dress

They say the image of Jessica Rabbitin the movie ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’, arose under the inspiration of Rita Hayworth. Same red hair, same infarct curves and same daring attitude. Never has a “cartoon” image caused so many fantasies.

3) Rose’s dress in ‘Titanic’

The movie Titanic is unforgettable for many reasons, including the costumes. Of all the styles he wore Kate Winslet, our favorite was this red silk dress, lace and black stone decorations with which the protagonist almost jumped into the water. The tail of the suit is collected and fastened on the wrist to be able to dance at ease. Cool!

4) Sharon Stone’s sexy dress in ‘Basic Instinct’

With a minimalist style and a provocative crossing of legs, Sharon Stone She left those questioning her speechless in “Basic Instincts.” About the lingerie to accompany this model? Better watch the movie… In fact, in an interview with InStyle of this 2022, Stone confessed that she still has the dress which was carried out by the designer Ellen Mirojnick.

5) Scarlet O’Hara’s dress in ‘Gone With the Wind’

The famous “curtain dress” of Vivian Leigh (Scarlett O’Hara) in “Gone with the Wind” is probably as classic as the film itself. The dress, literally made from a curtain, since the protagonist had no money or clothes, represents Scarlett’s determination to make her way and survive. So we close our list of favorites and await your comments: which dress did we miss?

6) Nicole Kidman in ‘Moulin Rouge’. Is it necessary to say something else?

red satin is the name of the dress she wore Nicole Kidman What satin to sing while riding an elephant in ‘Mouline Rouge’. The model was made with a red satin bodice that was matched with the red satin skirt and lined with black polyester.

7) Kate Hudson’s dress in ‘How to loose a man in 10 days’

What we remember best from the romantic comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is this golden-yellow dress she wore Kate Hudson, arriving at a ballroom like a dream in yellow. The bare back, the fall of the dress… Every detail of this look is perfect!

8) Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pink dress

Marilyn Monroe wore a dazzling pink dress for the 1953 film, ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’. The designer created it William “Billy” Travilla who had previously worked with Monroe. The actress wore it when playing Lorelei Lee and while singing the song Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

9) Rita Hayworth’s dress in ‘Gilda’

Rita Hayworth What Gilda wore a black dress designed by the French Jean-Louis, same as the actress wore to interpret the song Put the Blame on Mame. Experts boast that this model helped build the character of femme fatale Y The Independent named him one of the 10 best fashion moments of the cinema.

10) Julia Roberts’ dress in ‘Pretty Woman’

We all wish we had the polka dot dress she wore. Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’, it is ideal for any occasion! It was designed by the American MarilynVance, a beautiful knee-length model with kitten heels.