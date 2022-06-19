Tom Hanks reveals the role with which he won an Oscar that today he would not dare to interpret

yesf there is an actor that everyone likes (or almost), that is Tom Hanks. The American interpreter, at 65, is one of the most applauded faces in Hollywood and the star of several hits such as ‘Big’, ‘Cast Away’, ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Catch me if you can’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ or ‘Captain Phillips‘. However, there is one that, given the current context, Tom Hanks could not do, as he himself claims.

The actor is today promoting his new film, ‘Elvis‘, in which he plays the manager of the renowned artist, author of great music hits and recognized as the ‘king of rock and roll‘ until his death in 1977.

During an interview with New York TimesTom Hanks responded to a question from the media in which he wanted to know if he could play a homosexual character again.

The movie Hanks would get in trouble for today

If you are a movie fan and Tom Hanks is one of your favourites, you will already know that we are talking about ‘philadelphia‘. In the 1993 film, the actor played a young lawyer with HIV, which is why he was fired from the law firm where he worked. The film was not only a critical success, it earned Hanks his first Oscar statuette for best actor.

“Could a straight man do today what I did in ‘Philadelphia’? No, and with good reason,” Hanks said in the interview with New York Times.

The Forrest Gump performer assured that the objective of the film was “not to be afraid”, however, he does not consider that nowadays everything works in the same way.

“One of the reasons people weren’t scared of that movie was that I was playing a gay man. We’re beyond that now and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing gay.” a gay man,” he considers.

Tom Hanks releases ‘Elvis’ this week

This coming week Tom Hanks premieres ‘Elvis’ one of the tapes that promises to be the film of the year or, if not, of the summer.

The biopic about the King of Rock garnered good reviews during its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival. In this film, the actor of ‘Green Mile‘ plays Colonel Tom Parker, the singer’s manager.