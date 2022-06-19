Today’s ephemeris What happened on June 20?

Clike every day, on June 20 It is full of events that marked an era. The calendar, throughout its 365 days, has important events that changed the political, social or cultural course of a society. Today, in MARCA we narrate the most important ephemeris of June 20.

Leo Messi and his father are accused of fraud against the Treasury

On June 20, 2013, Leo Messi and his father are accused of defrauding the Treasury of four million euros in the fiscal years of 2007, 2008 and 2009. At that time he did not pay taxes in our country about 10 million euros that he had obtained. After three years, it was the Provincial Court of Barcelona that sentenced the Argentine soccer player and his father, Jorge Messi, to 21 months of pressure for tax fraud.

The movie ‘Jaws’ is released

Many years before, on June 20, 1975, one of the best-known films of cinema was released, ‘Shark’. This film directed by Steven Spielberg, was a box office success, the director’s first. In 2002, on June 20, a gas explosion occurs in a coal mine in China, killing 111 workers.

What happened on June 20?

1837: Queen Victoria is made Monarch of the United Kingdom. During her reign it will be one of the periods of greatest expansion of the British Empire.

1904: The International Association of Recognized Automobile Clubs is founded, the predecessor of the International Automobile Federation.

1928: Foundation of the Real Valladolid football club.

1963: The ‘Red Telephone’ is created, a direct line between Russia and the United States created during the Cold War.

1968: Jim Hines, an American athlete, sets the world record by running the 100 meters in 9.90 seconds, thus breaking the 10-second barrier at the Olympic Games in Mexico.

1991: Berlin becomes the capital of Germany again, 43 years later, it will also be the seat of the federal government and Parliament.

2003: Announcement of the creation of the Wikimedia Foundation, the forerunner of Wikipedia.

2018: Canada approves the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Who was born on June 18?

1913: Juan de Borbón y Battenberg, son of Alfonso XIII and father of King Juan Carlos I

1940 – Josep Maria Benet, Spanish playwright

1942 – Brian Wilson, American singer

1949 – Lionel Richie, American singer and actor

1952 – Mabel Rivera, Spanish actress

1964: Remedios Cervantes, Spanish model and presenter

1967 – Nicole Kidman, Australian actress

Who died on June 20?

1870 – Jules Goncourt, French writer

1908 – Federico Chueca, Spanish composer

1933 – Mariano Barbern, Spanish engineer

1952 – Luigi Fagioli, Italian pilot

2005 – Jack Kilby, American engineer

2010 – Roberto Rosato, Italian footballer

2011 – Ryan Dunn, American actor

2016: Chayito Valdez, Mexican singer

2016 – Benote Groult, French journalist, writer, and activist

What is celebrated on June 20?

June 20 marks World Refugee Day, Yellow Day or Happiest Day of the Year, and World FacioScapuloHumeral Muscular Dystrophy Day.