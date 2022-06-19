TLP, the disorder that Amber Heard was diagnosed with

The outbursts experienced by people who suffer from it are part of their own strategies to self-regulate. They enter a period of high emotional tension and, not knowing how to manage these crises, they may cut themselves, throw things or attack others.

“A voice whispers in my head. I can’t stop it. He tells me to call him. I do. He doesn’t answer. I send him another ten messages. I feel a consuming emptiness. My hands start to sweat. He comes. I throw everything away.” table. It’s not enough, I hurt myself more. I love it. I can breathe now. I feel much better,” says María, 25, who suffers from borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Just like a roller coaster that goes up and down. One day the mood is high and the next you are in a slump. With episodes lasting a few hours and several days. Feelings of emptiness or abandonment. There is no pattern or profile, but these are some of the characteristics of people who suffer from BPD, as indicated by psychologist Jonathan Olivera Paz, specialist in health psychology.

“The outbursts of anger that the person has are their own strategies to self-regulate. The person enters a period of high emotional tension and, not knowing how to manage these crises, they can cut themselves, throw things, damage or attack.”

The disorder belongs to group B of personality disorders. Personality disorders “inhabit three groups and borderline disorder would come to be part of the family of antisocial personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorder and histrionic disorder. Amber Heard was assessed at trial with these two diagnoses : histrinic disorder and borderline disorder”, indicates Olivera.

The little ones are like sponges, they absorb and copy everything. But it is also the minors who must obey their elders. And that is where adults dare to shut them up or call them exaggerated. If they talk a lot, why do you talk up to your elbows? If they complain, why are you such a crybaby? Without knowing that they are harming the development and validation of their emotions and that, in the long run, it is very likely that the boy or girl may suffer from one of these disorders.

“It is important to emphasize that people who suffer from this type of personality disorder come from homes where they have suffered enough invalidation of their feelings by parents, by family members. This invalidation lies in making them see that what they feel is wrong, that what they feel is exaggerated. A common pattern of people with this type of disorder is that they come from this type of family. However, there is no evidence to guarantee that all disabled people will come to suffer from this disorder,” says the specialist.

Suicide is one of the exits that some patients with BPD take. “Even a high rate can commit suicide in a moment of crisis. Because it’s not that they hurt because they want to, but because the moment of crisis is so big, they can’t handle it.”

But what can be done to help them? Can this disorder be cured? “There is no cure. Personality disorders have no cure. But today there is dialectical behavior therapy, which ensures that patients with this disorder connect with their needs. This is a treatment that is rooted in skill training. This therapy empowers the patient, who learns to manage her emotions at a point of crisis. If there is evidence that people who acquire this type of treatment manage to better develop their intrapersonal relationships”, comments the expert.

The social influences. Currently, these personality disorders are quite stigmatized and viewed in a bad light. But these people have the right to be understood. To be loved because they don’t want to hurt on purpose. Somehow they want to be heard. “They are patients who do the best they can to have good relationships with others, to be liked, that is, they are not people who want to hurt you. Even the damage tends to be quite unconscious, it is more due to the dysregulation itself.” So if instead of judging we try to give love?