Three movies to enjoy with dad

Every third Sunday of June, in different countries of the world, the Father’s day and, this year 2022, it falls on Sunday, June 19. For this reason, we have prepared a special note with 3 movies that yes or if you have to see on this day.

Go turn on the TV, prepare a good coffee for the cold and some good snacks that father he deserves it all. While you wait for the kettle to boil, review this list with animated tapes, drama, comedy, suspense and more that, in any case, will make you spend a priceless moment with your father. Are you ready?

Father’s Day Movies: Mulan

Mulan? Yes, we know, it is the Disney animated story that was made for children and that presents us with fun characters, songs, moments, among others. However, many of us have forgotten the beginning of the tape.

What’s happening? Mulan doesn’t decide to go to war just because, she does it to save her father from certain death, even if it means putting her own life at risk. Definitely a beautiful story to remember the love of father and daughter.

“Mulan” is available on Disney+.

Movies for Father’s Day: From my sky

The tape tells the story of Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan), a 14-year-old girl who is terribly murdered. After this event, she sees from ‘heaven’ the changes that her family is going through and how much they suffer from her absence. In particular we can see Jack Salmon (Mark Wahlberg), Susie’s father, in an endless struggle to find the murderer of his daughter. Sad, but deep love story of a father that goes beyond death.

“From my sky” is available on Netflix.

Father’s Day Movies: No Returns

This film is one of the most representative in Eugenio Derbez’s career, as it has made us laugh as much as it has made us cry. The film follows the story of Valentín (Eugenio Derbez), a crazy bachelor who one day receives an unexpected visit from a woman from his past who came to leave him a baby who is supposed to be his daughter. We will not tell you more, you must enjoy it on your own.

“No Returns Accepted” is available on Netflix.