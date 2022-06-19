Thor: Love and Tunder, Christian Bale shaved for reshoots?

We have long grown accustomed to admiring the physical transformations of the Oscar winner Christian Balebetween weight fluctuations and hairstyles bordering on decency, but we were certainly not used to seeing it completely peeled, how the actor transformed for the reshoot of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The razor blade cut, made famous by the tennis player Andre Agassi or, to stay within the Italian borders, by Claudio Bisio.

Thanks to the new film of the God of Thunder, we will finally be able to see Christian Bale flaunt the coveted hairstyle to Yul Brynner to step into the shoes of villain Gorr, the butcher of Gods, in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film directed by Taika Waititi.

Here is Christian Bale completely bald for the reshoots of Thor: Love and Tunder

Now, as is often the case with all newer blockbusters, additional filming of Thor: Love and Thunder and, to prepare for the role, the actor would have had to shave his head completely.

For the reshoots of Love and Thunder, but not having the possibility to shave to zero, Bale had to resort to the old special prosthetic effectapplying a sort of simulated balding bob to hide the hair, as can be seen in the post shared by the film’s special effects artist, Bart Mixon, on his Instagram profile.

Funny the reaction of the director of the film Taika Waititi who, after seeing the helmet applied to Christian Bale’s head, exclaimed: “We will no longer need bald people.”

The fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder, which sees the return of Waititi as director after Thor: Ragnarok, will have as main protagonists Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Mighty Thor) The acting crew is completed by TessaThompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Taika Waititi (Korg), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

We remind you that the film will debut in Italian cinemas in less than a month, on July 6, 2022.