Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi says the movie will have a lot of romance

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the prospect is too good. The Asgardian god is back for an action-packed adventure alongside Taika Waititi. During a recent interview with fandangothe New Zealand director talks about the romance of love and thunder, ensuring that it is a vital element of the script and that the story does not shy away from it. It’s part of the title for a reason.

No one would have imagined that the famous space Viking god would have a fourth solo installment, but it was. After the success of Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Marvel Studios understood that Taika Waititi It has a lot to contribute to the franchise and that is why they authorized a new installment. The style implemented by the filmmaker in his version of the character includes a lot of humor and color, resources that connected perfectly with many of the MCU’s consumers, raising box office receipts.

In Thor: Love and Thunder We will see the protagonist reuniting with Jane Foster, his old partner from the first films. The meeting will rekindle the sparks and will give us a story of adventure and romance like we have rarely seen in the MCU; it says so Taika Waititiwho is completely willing to take levels of love above average:

It’s a romance, it’s a romantic comedy, it’s a romantic tragedy, it’s a drama. When we first came up with the ideas for this, the only thing I had in mind, the image I had in my mind was some sort of Mills & Boon cover like a romance book. I want you to feel that way. The melodrama, about going all in on the romance, on the love side, and not shying away, which I tend to do in my films as a New Zealander who is cynical and hates everything. But I was like, ‘No, I’m going to commit to this. And I’m going to make sure this satisfies people, satisfies audiences with romance.’ And I’m not just talking about the romance that everyone is assuming I’m talking about!

Beginnings of May, Taika spoke to the magazine Empire On the creative process of bringing back Jane Foster, a character he wanted to see alongside Thor once again:

I didn’t know we were going to use the story of the Mighty Thor character until we started working on the actual story… I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?’… No you want Natalie to come back and play the same character who’s running around with science gear. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth and says, ‘When is he coming back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth as the main star, Russell Crowe is in charge of interpreting the god Zeus, while Christian Bale will be Gorr, the butcher god; Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, however, we will see her be much more powerful than in previous installments, as we remember that the film will be partially an adaptation of The Mighty Thor, comic in which Foster manages to be worthy of Mjolnir and becomes the new Thor. Of course Tessa Thompson will return to her recurring role as Valkyrie, and we can’t help but mention the painful absence of Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

According to the official calendar, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 7. Will it become one of the highest grossing movies of 2022?

