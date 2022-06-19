Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi says fans shouldn’t assume anything with the title

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is one of the Avengers from the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that still survives in the new era of the franchise. After the common thing was that each hero – at least the main ones – had three solo films, it was expected that Avengers: Endgame – 95% was the farewell to the God of Thunder as it was for Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Keep reading: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi says the movie will have a lot of romance

However, because Thor: Ragnarok – 92% practically became a reboot for the character, especially because of the changes he had, especially in the tone of the film, the hero continues and prepares to release his fourth film soon. Once again under the direction of Taika Waititi, a director who, to be honest, divided opinions among fans of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder prepares big surprises with a new and feared villain, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman.

What has drawn more attention to this new movie that has been more careful with rumors and leaks compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, is the way in which the character will develop with the changes in New Asgard, his struggle to rediscover himself and the presence of his past through Jane, his love on Earth, who also now has the same powers than him and is the new bearer of Mjölnir.

Despite the details that we know, there are still certain things that are not very clear about what will happen in the film, and although it seems that the title is quite obvious about it, it is Waititi himself who wanted to make it clear to fans that they should not give anything away. by fact, because the words “love and thunder” are just the tip of the iceberg. During an interview with fandangoalso the director of Jojo Rabbit – 75% said the following:

You can assume some things from the title, but also assume nothing.

Continue with: Taika Waititi says it would be a crime against humanity not to have a Thor nude

During the same conversation both Taika and Chris Hemsworth They pointed out that this is a key moment for several characters, including Thor and Valkyrie, especially after the son of Odin gave the throne to his partner; he is struggling and searching for his own purpose in life after the events of end gamewhile the character of Tessa Thompson faces the enormous responsibility of reigning after being a warrior who fought for the kingdom of Asgard.

On the theme of love, Waititi said that it is seen from different perspectives in addition to the romantic one, for example, the love between his new team made up of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Valkyrie herself is explored. With Jane’s return, enough has been revealed about the new heroine, yet to explore the further evolution of her relationship and how she got to this new stage.

It may interest you: Chris Hemsworth Admits He Was Bored Being Thor Before Ragnarok

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available in theaters from July 8 also with the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, it must be remembered that James Gunn confirmed that he had some involvement in the production for the development of his characters and the way in which this film could connect with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.