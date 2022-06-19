This video of Rihanna in the WC is already the most viewed: 27 million and counting

Rihanna gave birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in March. However, a video that she recorded in the last days of her pregnancy has become one of the most viral on social networks, since it has accumulated more than 27 million reproductions and the number continues to rise.

In the video, the artist shows herself totally natural, just out of the shower in her bathroom. In addition to showing the advanced state of pregnancy in which she was at that time, the interpreter of “Love on the Brain” showed her more than 131 million followers her beauty routine and how to apply various creams all over her body to maintain soft and hydrated skin, especially during pregnancy. The artist chose to present her skin care products in a very natural and organic way, using them as she would any normal day in her daily life.





Wearing a turquoise satin top to avoid Instagram censorship, the Fenty Beauty CEO showed how she applies a face mask in circular motions to her entire face, while holding her damp hair in a towel.. Specifically, the product that the Bad Girl uses is the ‘Cookies N Clean’ cream from the Fenty Skin line of her makeup brand Fenty Beauty, valued at 38 euros. This product is described on the web as a whipped clay detoxifying face mask with salicylic acid and charcoal. This product “deeply cleanses pores, leaving skin silky smooth, instantly improving skin texture, while combating shine all day.”

To improve the appearance of pimples and acne that pregnancy usually produces, the Barbadian regularly uses this mask, since it manages to detoxify the pores without drying out the skin, removing dirt and excess oil from the skin. In fact, unlike most clay-based masks, this Rihanna-brand product leaves skin feeling soft, hydrated, and smooth.

After applying this mask to her face, the artist began to moisturize the rest of her body, specifically her bulging belly, since hydration is vital to prevent dryness and the appearance of stretch marks on the skin during pregnancy. For this, the singer chose the ‘Butta Drop Whipped Oil’ body cream with tropical oils and shea butter, also from her Fenty Skin line of hers. This product, valued at 50 euros on the brand’s website, promises to “deeply hydrate the skin, achieving a healthy-looking glow as it is enriched with moisturizing oils and butters”. This cream contains seven natural oils that deeply moisturize the skin, including a considerable percentage of glycerin.

To finish, the artist decided to drink a glass of “champagne” (it can be assumed that it is non-alcoholic) and placed some slices of cucumber on her eyes, an ancient trick that manages to deflate the area around the eyes.