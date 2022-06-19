This is the fortune of Vince McMahon, former WWE president

Due to a scandal related to a possible love affair, Vince McMahon has stepped aside as president of WWE. For the former president of the wrestling companyLeaving office represents a heavy loss considering his impressive fortune.

According to the magazine Forbes, Vince McMahon has an estimated fortune of 2.3 billion dollars. It is added that as a result of his scandal, the 76-year-old tycoon lost 46 million dollars, which represents 1.95% of his capital.

How did you make your capital?

Forbes reports that WWEcompany of which McMahon was president and CEO, went public since 1999 and it produces profits of a billion dollars a year.

Before making WWE an international company, McMahon joined the family company in 1972 and 10 years later acquired the company from his father.. As a promoter, he transformed the organization into a global phenomenon.

It should be noted that the fortune of the businessman from North Carolina could be greater. In 2017 he sold 3.34 million shares of WWE for a total value of 100 million dollars; said money was invested for the relaunch of the XFL. Three years later, the company declared bankruptcy and The Rock bought it for $15 million.

Additionally, the Vince McMahon Foundation has supported the Boys & Girls Foundation of Stamford, Connecticut and the Breast Cancer Alliance.