This is Nicolas Cage, even if you don’t recognize him









“What Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas“, Amaral sang, but not even she herself would be able to recognize the actor in these images. The cameras have captured the Hollywood star walking through the streets of New York, where has not gone unnoticed. This time, it was not because of his fame, but because of his outfit, her most striking look. Leather maxi coat, snakeskin pants, square toe boots, printed t-shirt, black hat, sunglasses and gold rings, impossible to find out who is behind that mask!













The striking look of Nicolas Cage GTRES GTRES

Will you be preparing a character? The one about an extravagant singer who is overcome by fame and ends up losing his mind. If not, what is happening to you, Nicolas? During these last years he has surprised us, and not precisely because of his professional career. In March he married for the fifth time riko shibataa young Japanese thirty years younger that he. They met before the pandemic broke out and a year later they decided to give each other the ‘yes I want‘.

In September Nicolas Cage was in the news again, this time for an incident in a Las Vegas bar. The actor was completely drunk and rowdy and was expelled after causing a scandal. Barefoot and in very poor condition, that is how the witnesses saw him, who came to confuse him with a tramp. “He was yelling at people and trying to get into fights and then the staff asked him to leave,” they said.