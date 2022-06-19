This is how Keanu Reeves helps the team during the filming of ‘John Wick 4’

Loyal to his pets, humble as anyone else, friend of his friends’ friends, perfect son-in-law… the adjectives are over for Keanu ReevesOr maybe not yet. the actor of Matrix and the saga John Wick He has given a new reason to be chosen as the best man on the planet.

The last film of the franchise in which he stars, john wick 4hurry up his last days of filming in France. And he doesn’t do it without the help of Reeves, who in addition to being caught in various action scenes, has been able to ‘catch’ him having a small gesture towards the rest of the film’s workers.

In one of the many videos released from a fan account (@CanastraAlex), Keanu Reeves can be seen helping transport filming materials through Montmartre in Paris. His splendid physical form added to his good education have made the filming of the latest film in the saga go from strength to strength. A film to come mid 2022again with Chad Stahelsky in the direction, with Keanu Reeves in front of the cameras, and now also helping behind them.

