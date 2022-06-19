This is how he reacted to discovering Tristan’s infidelity

Khloe Kardashian He has dedicated himself to taking care of his family, but above all to healing his soul and body in the face of the painful effects that his partner’s paternity scandal has left him, Tristan Thompson, news of which he learned in December of last year, at the same time as the rest of the world. kim she was the first to realize the matter first thing in the morning while she was in the gym; she sent her sister the written statement in which the basketball player admitted to having had a relationship with Maralee Nichols and requested a DNA test to make sure that the child the coach was expecting was hers, which was confirmed weeks later and took the athlete to publicly apologize to the businesswoman. After discovering this other infidelity of her daughter’s father, the businesswoman entered a state of confusion and was seized by desolation, a moment that was revealed in the season finale of her reality show.

After a phone chat with other members of her family, Kim finally got in touch with Khloé, who is heard bewildered trying to process her partner’s cheating. “Let me call him. I can’t believe this, ”she told her sister with a broken voice and clarifies that she did not know anything about the lawsuit that Maralee filed to demand support and medical expenses from Tristan for the pregnancy. Then the youngest of the kardashian she begins sobbing, to which Kim tries to comfort her. “Everything will be fine. We really believed that he had changed,” she mentioned.

The Kardashian clan’s reaction to Tristan’s deception

The plot continues with an emergency meeting to which Khloé was absent, as she preferred to avoid “hearing everyone’s opinions and thoughts” about her own life. This did not prevent Kris Jenner, Core Gamble, Kourtney Y kim They met to talk about Tristan’s disloyalty and the feelings of “humiliation” that the founder of Good American.

The reality stars were skeptical about the fact that the athlete had been able to hide a secret of such magnitude for months. “It is a great lack of respect. He is someone who has a pattern of bad behavior, someone who has lied to him since June,” Kris added. Kourtney He turned the conversation around by pointing out how disconcerting the reaction has been from a sector of the public on social networks: “There are all these people who blame Khloé, that also affects me. They make her look like she’s a loser, or that she can’t stop being cheated on, or that she deserves it, who cares what anyone else thinks.”

Already in the confessional, khloe He opened his heart in front of the cameras and confessed that the worst thing was having found out about his partner’s betrayal when it had already leaked to the media. “I find out what Tristan is doing along with the rest of the world. It would be courtesy not to, but if you do, aren’t you even going to give me advance notice? It’s an additional slap in the face. It’s humiliating, I’m embarrassed,” she commented.

The businesswoman recounted each trip, event, appointment and affectionate gesture of Tristan while still thinking that everything “was a lie.” Later, she recalled the basketball player’s past infidelities and the damage they caused him. “I feel like I’m not really in my body, that these things are just happening, that I’m just going through the motions, I mean when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them, which is really sad.”

He indicated that he finally realized that it had all been an act of betrayal, a lie and manipulation, since Tristan had the opportunity to tell him the truth on more than one occasion, “Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, that shows a lot about his character. Everything is despicable, ”she assured.

Tristan’s last chance?

In addition to the emotional blow, Tristan’s latest infidelity led to physical conditions for Khloé, as she confesses in a video call to Kendall, with whom she also theorizes that her partner may have cheated on her several more times: “Did you cheat, lie and hide it? for months thinking I’d never know? Do you know what that tells me? Do you know what that tells me? There are a dozen other situations that just haven’t exposed it.”

Kim’s younger sister spoke to Tristan, although in her opinion “there is not much to talk about”, adding: “We are everywhere. I’m like, ‘don’t buy tickets to this circus, but somehow I’m seeing all these clowns perform in front of me, I want a refund, I don’t want to be in this show. In the final stretch of the episode, Khloé visits the house of Scott Disickwho asks her bluntly if this was the last chance she was giving Tristan, and she responds with a nod.

