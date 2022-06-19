They celebrate Father’s Day in the US and other countries

Today the third Sunday of June in the United States and many countries around the world celebrate Father’s Day.

During this celebration, people seek to make their parents feel loved, looking for a way, either through gifts and other acts, to express their love for them.

The history behind Father’s Day dates back to 1910, in Washington, by the young Sonora Smart Dodd that she admired her father for raising her and her five siblings alone. Smart wanted to celebrate her father’s dedication.

In 1924, the president of the United States at the time, Calvin Coolidge, supported the idea of ​​having a national father’s day, but his request was rejected. In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed legislation recognizing the Father’s day permanently in the United States.

In many Latin American countries they also celebrate on this day the Father’s day, such as Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, among others. In Europe, countries such as the United Kingdom and France.

Celebrities who have demonstrated on the networks

Dominicans Cardi B, Natti Natasha and Clarissa Molina have taken to social networks to congratulate their partners on this day.

“You are present in every moment. Congratulations to the best dad in the world, always giving your best, “with these words Natti Natasha congratulates her partner and father of her daughter Raphy Pina.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/19/graphic-user-interface-6ca97ef7.jpeg

“Happy fathers day daddy. Love you! Fortunate to have you with my dad”, Clarissa Molina congratulated her father, while the Puerto Rican Vicente Savedra dedicated the following to her partner: “Happy Father’s day to one of the most loving parents I have ever met! I know how much you love and care for your daughters, and above all the education, values ​​and principles that you instill in them every day. Your relationship with them as a father and daughter would be the dream of every girl in this world! Happy Father’s day my love @saavedravicente. I love you girls, you are the best!

Businesswoman Kim Kardashian remembered her late father as the “coolest”. She thanked her stepfather Bruce (Caitlyn Jenner) for raising them (her and her sisters). “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and for loving them the way you do, happy Father’s day”, expressed Kim through a history On Instagram.

Rapper Cardi B woke up her husband Offset along with his and their mutual children with a big breakfast in bed. In a video published in her Instagram stories, she shows the great decoration that was made to celebrate such a special day.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/19/baby-standing-next-to-a-girl-b6b534ae.jpg