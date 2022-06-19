“They are super fit and operated and the poor child is overweight”: Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason grew up and at 12 years old they criticize him for his extra kilos | People | Entertainment

The Kardashian clan has always been characterized by statuesque figures, either naturally acquired or enhanced by visits to the operating room.

However, not all members of the family follow this standard, because for many years, khloe kardashian was seen as “the fat sister” of the group, compared to kim Y Kourtney.

For its part, Robert Kardashian Jr., the only brother in the family, had problems with being overweight for a long time. Now, his nephew’s Mason DisickKourtney’s eldest son, is compared to him.

This is what Kourtney Kardashian’s son looks like at 12 years old

According to the web portal Who, Mason Disick is the first of the three children that Kourtney Kardashian had in her past relationship with him. actor Y model Scott Disick.

Mason is publicly recognized from a very young age, since he appeared in the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, along with his entire family, practically since he was a baby.

Today, the boy is 12 years old and made a recent appearance with his mother, where you can see that he has grown a lot, and that he also has a little extra weight for his age.

in the account of Instagram of the magazine Whothey shared the Photography which was taken on the street, where Mason and Kourtney are seen walking hand in hand.

Kourtney wore a black sheer top with a black bra underneath, and wide-leg navy blue pants.

Mason, meanwhile, wore an all-black outfit of a hat, sweater, and baggy pants. And you can see that the boy gained weight.

critics on social media

Immediately, comments about the child’s appearance were seen in the publication, especially criticizing Kourtney for allowing her son to have overweight while they (referring to their sisters) “look very good.”

They also highlighted Mason’s resemblance to his uncle Robert Kardashian Jr.:

“They take care of themselves so much and the children are well, thank you”, “They are super fit and operated on and the poor child is overweight, that they did not learn all the health problems with their brother”.

“He looks a lot like Rob”, “Why do they neglect the men of this family so much?”, were part of the comments in which the users disapproved that the teenager is overweight at his age, having one of the girls as his mother. members of the Kardashians.

However, many other users were against the criticism of Mason, and responded with phrases such as:

“He’s a boy, what low comments” and “What horrible comments!! Don’t women make videos of “if it’s not your body don’t think”? Pure hypocrisy, he is a 13-year-old boy, beautiful and with many changes, he will surely be a healthy and happy boy. (AND)

