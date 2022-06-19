They accuse Facundo’s production for asking women to perform uncomfortable action in casting

Facundo return to Mexican television, this after 5 years of absence in television, It was reported that the driver would return in a new project, however, during the casting of this a new scandal was generated, after the girls who appeared for said casting were asked for an intimate request.

It was through the program to YouTube “Gossip No Like”that this controversy was made known, because they assure that presumably in the casting of the new project of Facundo, the production asked the women for something very intimate and to exhibit themselves on the street.

According to the testimony of elisa bertstrainhost of that program, the young women had to perform this act in front of them and then go outside, which was supposedly part of the casting, even emphasizing that only some of those present were of legal age.

“The staff, who did this casting by producer Eduardo Suarez from Televisa, on the street, the young girls were asked to take off their bras,” said Elisa Beristain, host of the program.

He also showed a video in which several young women can be seen standing in line waiting for the casting, while the first of them begins to remove a garment, so elisa beristainHe added that the girls really should have gone with their parents.

“We hope that Facundo answers this, we have called him for a long time and it sounded like he did not answer. Obviously he saw the headline for this show.”

Thus, “Gossip No Like”, He tried to communicate with Facundo, but having no answer, he just waits for him to say something about it, however, the comedian has not spoken.