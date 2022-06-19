these 3 smart devices will change your home

Start creating your smart home with these devices, I have them at home and I couldn’t be happier.

If you want to start creating your smart home, this is a good place to start. I come to recommend you 3 devices that you can buy right now for less than 60 euros. I have them at home and I use them every day, they are purchases that I recommend first-hand.

A smart light bulba device that will change your television forever and one of the amazon smart speakers with which you can take control. We tell you all its characteristics.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

The next generation Echo Dot arrives with a nice rounded design that will look great wherever you place it. It has a minimalist look that suits it really well, I have it next to my TV in the living room and I’m serious, I couldn’t be happier.

Call Alexa whenever you need it, Amazon’s speaker has improved its audio quality and you will listen to it without problems from any corner of the house. In addition, you can enjoy your favorite songs, it sounds really good.

fire tv stick

This little device, which looks a lot like a pen drive, will completely change your television. It’s capable of turning any old-fashioned dumb box into a full-fledged smart TV, just plug it into one of the HDMI ports.

You will be able to download the best applications and play your favorite series and movies together with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and many others. Everything in Full HD resolution. You will also have the best music at your fingertips with Amazon Music, Spotify and many more.

Xiaomi smart lamp

You don’t know you need this Xiaomi smart light until you buy it. I have it at home, placed next to my television, and it is a purchase that I am more than happy with. It allows me to create all kinds of environments in the living room easily and automatically.

It can be controlled from the Xiaomi Mi Home app, but also with the voice together with assistants such as Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. I just have to ask my Echo Dot to turn it on, turn it off, change its color, and turn the brightness up or down. It is a delight.

