The worst moment in the life of Leonardo DiCaprio

When we talk about Leonardo Dicaprio, it is impossible not to remember the great moments he starred in on the big screen. Since he started his career when he was very young, he showed us that he has a unique and admirable talent.

In this way, we have seen him succeed in Hollywood and win the hearts of viewers around the world. Her acting ability was applauded by critics and also by the Academy, who finally deigned to give her a Oscar award.

But, although now he lives a full life, where he works what he loves and can afford his luxuries; the truth is that the actor was not always happy. When I was little, he had to live a very hard childhood that marked him forever.

The difficult moment that Leonardo DiCaprio lived before fame.

The difficult childhood of Leonardo DiCapario: in the midst of poverty and drugs

Leonardo Dicaprio He is the son of George, a writer and publisher of graphic novels, and the German secretary Irmelin Indenbirken. When he was only one year old, his parents made the decision to divorce. However, they agreed to live in a joint house to raise the actor.

But soon after, the woman made the decision to move with her son to different neighborhoods in Los Angeles. In an interview, the Oscar winner decided to open up and tell very strong details about his tough childhood.

In this way, he revealed that his mother’s economic situation was quite complicated and that the two had to go through moments of pure poverty. While living in low-income neighborhoods, he said he saw the world of drugs very closely. However, he never tried any substance. “And if I didn’t, it was because I saw consumption literally every day of my life when I was three, four years old. So when I got to Hollywood, it was like a walk in the park for me. I went to parties, where the temptation,” he declared.

With only 20 dollars that she received as alimony, the mother of Leonardo Dicaprio He had to do the impossible to be able to support his son. While living in the suburbs, she made sure the little boy had a room to himself. The objective was to take care of him from the outside, where drugs were the protagonists.

However, when the actor visited his father, the opposite happened. Because George was steeped in hippie culture, he loved being around artists and he was never able to give his son the stability he needed. Therefore, when he visited him, Leonard he was forced to sleep between boxes full of comics because he didn’t have a bed.

Besides having economic problems and fight against the temptation of drugs, the actor also was bullied in high school. For him, acting was the only way to escape from this difficult reality. After much insistence, his mother finally agreed and sent him to acting classes. This is how, after several attempts, he managed to enter the world of cinema and demonstrate his immense talent.

