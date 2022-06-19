The vest is worn without lingerie and Zara has the most beautiful

Zara’s pink tunic that is already on sale

The secret meaning of Zara labels

It had been forgotten for more than a decade, but the fashion industry, which is an art of circular inspiration, rescues the vest of ostracism and updates it with vibrant colors and a single requirement: to wear it without a bra. And it’s not just us who say it, says Taylor Swift, who chose a vest suit to attend the presentation of her latest film project on the Upper West Side of New York.

Taylor Swift in a pinstripe vest suit. Raymond HallGetty Images

The singer opted for a pinstripe suit vest whose vest reminded us, almost instantly, of the ones Julia Roberts wore in the early 1990s.

Julia Roberts in a vest in 1989. Rum Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

In fact, the interpreter of beautiful woman He always defended including garments that were historically labeled as masculine in the women’s wardrobe and proof of this is that he picked up the Golden Globe in 1990 with a suit jacket oversized.

Julia Roberts collecting the Golden Globe for Best Actress for ‘Steel Magnolias’ in 1990. Steve GranitzGetty Images

Why the vest and why now?

The answers to these questions are quite logical. With women looking for powerful yet comfortable looks, the vest is positioned as the star piece because it meets both requirements. Also, His courtexposing the arms and structuring the torso in a somewhat geometric way, flatters all silhouettes.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The three perfect Zara vests for this summer

The low-cost Spanish firm offers us several designs with which to face the heat and whose preparation allows us to combine them not only with long pants, but also with shorts, skirts and miniskirts.

We start with a classic. A classic vest with pockets without flaps and front closure with buttons. A design that can be worn in a very sensual way and whose tan color will maximize your tan.

DR

We continue with a linen vest with a V-neckline and armhole sleeves whose light blue color It is the most sought after of the summer. If you want to wear it open you can follow the trail proposed by Zara and wear it with a white bandeau top.

DR

And finally, a classic vest very similar to the first, but whose main attraction is focused on its color: curry. Yes, Zara surprises us once again by making the most avant-garde shades available to us. We love her!

DR

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io