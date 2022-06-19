The Verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case: How Johnny Won

Almost 3 million viewers had Law & Crime Network while reading the verdict of the trial between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

After 6 weeks of testimony, 3 days of jury deliberation, and many millions of dollars at stake, who won the trial?

If you think in economic terms: it was the legal teams of both Hollywood stars. It is complex to know exactly how much money they spent, but it is estimated that Johnny Depp must have spent at least a few US$5.5 million. For her part, Amber Heard would have had to pay a few US$3 millions.

The history

To understand these tremendous amounts of silver, you have to go back a bit. In 2018 Amber Heard published an opinion piece in Washington Post where he described his experience as a “public figure victim of domestic abuse”.

In her story, she commented how two years earlier she felt that the patriarchal culture silenced victims who dared to speak out, with implicit references to her marriage, and the decision to report domestic violence.

Today I published this op-ed in the Washington Post about the women who are channeling their rage about violence and inequality into political strength despite the price of coming forward. From college campuses to Congress, we’re balancing the scales.https://t.co/dBSwuJBtay — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 19, 2018

The problem was that the name of Johnny Depp never appeared in that text and Amber Heard’s position as a defender of violent women was based on the alleged mistreatment she experienced during her marriage.

Hence this millionaire trial arises: Depp was forced to give up his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. His long working relationship with Disney also ended, as he was sidelined from a possible new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

In general, he was seen as a woman molester by the public and the film industry preferred to ignore him for new projects.

The lawsuits between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The fallout from Heard’s accusations prompted Depp to sue her for defamation in the United States, a charge of ruining a third party’s reputation on false claims. Some time before, Depp tried to clear his name in a lawsuit against the English newspaper The Sunwho called him a “wife batterer”, but the actor lost on that occasion.

For making these accusations, the actor sued Heard for US$50 millionto which she responded with a counterclaim for US$100 millionfor treating her like a liar.

The final verdict of the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After a month and a half came the verdict: the jury found that Depp was right and the article was not only defamatory, but false. For this, Heard was sentenced to pay US$10 million in compensation for damages and US$5 millions for punitive damages.

However, Amber Heard’s counterclaim was not totally dismissed and the jury found her right that she had been defamed, but not by her ex-husband, but by a former lawyer he had. For that reason, she was awarded compensation, to be borne by Depp, for USD $2 million.

The truth

So what Heard said was a lie? Unfortunately that is something impossible to determine. According to the United States jury, the evidence presented by Johnny Depp was convincing to dismiss the allegations of abuse that she alleged, among which was physical, psychological and sexual abuse, with lurid details that Heard recounted when she was called as witness to testify.

Depp for his part recounted how his version of events was and denied at all times having been the cause of the accusations that led him to this media trial, both against Heard and any other couple in his past. So much so that even Kate Moss, top model of the 90s and who was Depp’s partner, came to testify in her favor.

Today’s abuse

Amber Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence by her ex-husband and raised the flags of the movement #MeToo. The jury, after witnesses claimed they had never seen her abused in any way (including witnesses), said her marriage claims were false and that she acted with “actual malice.”

As the case unfolded and new information was made public, social networks echoed the trial. Although on June 1 the sentence of the American justice was held, the entire court case was creating a parallel popular sentence that, from the beginning, gave Johnny Depp the winner.

And it was in this scenario that thousands of videos, screenshots and memes began to circulate about Heard’s story, which beyond having been real or not, is the reality of millions of women around the world.

Many made fun of his way of reacting, his gestures or even his posture. It seems that the only way victims should present themselves is as someone vulnerable and damaged, but never empowered.

It is necessary to rethink how we deal with this type of accusation, because a person who reports physical, psychological and sexual abuse cannot be ridiculed a priori. But it is also necessary to avoid jumping to conclusions and condemning a person who committed abuses, nullifying the presumption of innocence.

A million alpacas: the future

Amber Heard will probably reinvent her professional career and whether or not she will continue acting is unknown, but everything seems to indicate that her career in Hollywood will have a significant pause due to the drop in popularity she suffered throughout this episode. In fact, more than 4.5 million people have signed a Change.org petition to have her removed from Aquaman 2.

For his part, perhaps Johnny Depp will recover the permission of the film industry and receive a million alpacas from Disney to make a new pirate movie.

During the course of the trial, fans of Depp showed up with alpacas to support the actor. After his break with Disney, Johnny Depp said that he would not work with the Mickey Mouse company again even if they paid him USD $300 million and a million alpacas.

In reality, the lives of both artists will continue beyond this month and a half of morbidity that they offered us. But perhaps the life of those who do not follow is that of those people who are victims of abuse, either because they will not believe what they say or because they will be too afraid or ashamed to report it.