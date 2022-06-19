the trailer for the new Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez

Outgoing on June 14, 2022 on Netflix, Halftime it will be a documentary dedicated to Jennifer Lopez. In the teaser we see J-Lo alternating between spectacular performances and grueling rehearsals for the creation of her shows. The pop star confides in the cameras talking about the most difficult moments of her career and the lack of an Oscar for Hustlersa film that arrived in Italy under the name of Wall Street Girls – Business Is Business.

What can we expect from Halftime: the documentary on Jennifer Lopez

The film will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, before streaming on Netflix on June 14, 2022. “I do it, not for an award – says J-Lo in the trailer – but to connect with people. and make them feel things, because I myself want to feel something ”. The name of the documentary derives from the famous intermission of the Super Bowl, a highly coveted slot by artists all over the world. The preparation for the show seems to be the main theme of the narration of Halftime.

The official synopsis of the documentary: “Halftime offers an intimate look behind the scenes revealing the grit and determination that make Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. From her performances on screens and stages around the world, to her performance during the Super Bowl halftime. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions. And this is only the beginning”.