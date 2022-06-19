The surprising physical change of Chris Pratt to be the protagonist of Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion It has been sweeping theaters around the world for a week, more than enough time to confirm that it will become one of the highest-grossing films since the pandemic began. And much of the blame for this triumph lies with Chris Prattits true star. Neither dinosaurs nor lobsters nor genetic modifications: he is already an action movie star, and as such, he attracts viewers en masse.

How has the physical change been? Chris Pratt when starring Guardians of the Galaxy Y Jurassic World? What training have you adopted to become a specialist when it comes to getting in front of the cameras in complex action sequences?

This has been the training of Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World

The first detail that draws attention in this physical change is the hair: Chris Pratt left his curls behind and cut his hair short. She thus increased her sex appeal and its natural beauty. ✅

and cut his hair short. She thus increased her sex appeal and its natural beauty. ✅ Secondly, he has also gained muscle mass, at the same time that he has reduced fat . Her body is much more toned. ✅

. Her body is much more toned. ✅ And finally, The type of clothes with which he went to social networks has also changed a lot, being now much more formal than in the past. ✅

How did you physically change? Chris Pratt until you seem like a completely different person? Very simple: he used Duffy Gaverancient navy seal become a physical trainer, and who has been in charge of the training of Dwayne Johnson Y Tobey Maguire, among other famous actors. The objective was to improve the interpreter’s body to the maximum to be able to face the difficult action sequences that she was going to interpret in Guardians of the Galaxy Y Jurassic World. And boy did it work!