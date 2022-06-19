The slow wear of Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say that when Amber Heard published an editorial in Washington Post about the domestic abuse she allegedly suffered, the actress took the good name of a good actor and threw it to the ground. The editorial didn’t name Depp, but readers were quick to attack the ends, as Heard had obtained a restraining order against Depp at the end of her marriage in 2016.
Obviously, she was writing about Depp, who had already denied mistreating her.
“A false accusation can end a career and a family,” Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, said during opening arguments in Heard’s libel trial in Virginia.
But after six weeks of testimony, which is how long the trial has lasted, what has become clear is that Depp’s name was already tarnished by the uncomfortable open secret of his excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs and his erratic behavior.
“I never told him, ‘You’re a difficult customer,'” his former agent Tracey Jacobs said in a videotaped statement. “I never used those words. But I was very honest. I told him, ‘You have to stop doing this. She is hurting you.” “And she did,” she said.
Jacobs did not seem eager to give her testimony, offering very brief responses to Heard’s attorneys. After decades representing Depp, she said his “star had dimmed.”
That was at the end of 2016. Heard’s editorial was published in December 2018.
Last week’s testimony, led by Heard’s team, was based on former friends and industry insiders who knew the couple, or had worked closely with Depp, and earlier testimony dealing with Depp’s substance abuse as a proven fact. The only question was how far the consequences of that substance abuse had reached.
One of Heard’s witnesses this week, actress Ellen Barkin, told an anecdote about her behavior prior to Depp’s marriage. According to Barkin, Depp “was drunk all the time” during the production of the 1998 film. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegasand once threw a bottle of wine into a room during an argument on set.
The topic of behavior had already been leaked to the press in recent years. At the end of 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published an article declaring Depp “radioactive” and “out of control,” calling him a “victim of Hollywood’s sycophantic culture, in which his rampant spending and substance abuse were seldom called into question.” judgment”. Depp earned hundreds of millions thanks to the resounding success of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, although he squandered a good part of his fortune. A producer who worked on a film with Depp told the aforementioned medium: “He has never been said no in the last 35 years. That’s typical in Hollywood, but I’ve never seen it up to this point.”
The current libel trial, broadcast live on the Internet, gives the curious a glimpse into that world.
“Around people like him, everybody wants something,” music producer Bruce Witkin explained in testimony played at trial Thursday.
Witkin, who played in a band with Depp in the late 1970s in Florida, testified that the two had been close friends for years until they lost touch in 2018. He wasn’t sure what he had done wrong, but he suspected that there were “some backstage people talking bad” about him.
Witkin stated that he had tried to get Depp help for his addiction problems.
“I got him a psychologist, but it wasn’t an intervention or anything like that. We were just talking about it and he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine,’” she said. According to Witkin’s account, Depp’s sister Christi “was always worried about her well-being, whether it was substance abuse or something else.”
Heard testified that he had seen Depp take all kinds of drugs: speed, opiates, amphetamines, cocaine, methaqualone, ecstasy, marijuana and, of course, alcohol. One of his tattoos says “Wino Forever” (alcoholic forever, but Wino is also short for Winona Ryder, one of his ex-partners). According to witnesses, Depp has a special predilection for red wines. Some, including Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified that they had taken drugs with the actor in the past.
Depp admitted on the stand to recreational drug use, but denied being out of control. Heard’s descriptions, Depp testified, had been “grossly embellished”.
“I am not an obsessive person who needs to be high all the time,” he claimed.
The messages shown to the jury told a different story. In message after message, Depp made reference to his “monster”, which would come out of him when he had consumed too much of a substance, apologizing or acknowledging that he had had too much to drink.
“Pills, fine. With alcohol I have a lot of background and I don’t stop. It is something ugly and sad. How I like it”, she wrote to a friend. In another message, sent during a period of sobriety, Depp told Heard’s mother that her daughter had helped him through “a hell of my own making.”
Jacobs called his former client “extraordinarily talented” but said he had “anger issues” and “romanticized drug culture.”
“I think everyone in the background was worried,” Witkin testified. “But, like I said, the employees don’t say much. They don’t want to lose their job,” he said.
An article from rolling stone A 2018 report on Depp’s bleak financial situation ended on a wistful note when writer Stephen Rodrick observed, after visiting Depp in a rented London mansion: “There’s no one around him who isn’t getting paid.”
That was the dynamic when, according to Heard, Depp blacked out on a plane, accused her of having an affair with actor James Franco, and allegedly slapped her in front of many people.
“Nobody said anything. Nobody did anything. She could have heard a pin drop on the plane. You could feel the tension, but nobody did anything,” Heard said.
(Depp testified that during the 2014 plane ride he was taking opiates and would not have been in a position to assault anyone, but instead locked himself in the bathroom to get away from Heard. However, in a text message, he said he had been drinking and taking cocaine).
Heard alleged that Depp’s team was helping him cover up his misconduct. Her security personnel turned a deaf ear to her when she claimed he yelled at her or hit her, and they changed her dirty clothes when she passed out.
Among the witnesses called by Depp’s legal team was his current bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, who testified that Heard liked to “wear the pants” in the relationship and that “she could turn cold in the blink of an eye.” Connolly admitted that he was very loyal to his boss.
The issue of Depp’s finances has been discussed from different angles in the trial. His lawyers called his current business manager to testify about the millions Heard demanded from him in the couple’s divorce settlement, while her lawyers called Depp’s former business manager, Joel Mandel, whom she sued for alleged scam. The case was settled in 2018, but not before evidence came to light showing how Depp had been in dire financial straits since at least 2009. An email from that year showed how Depp had offered to sell some of his properties and others. belongings to meet financial obligations until he could cash checks for upcoming film projects, which promised him “20 million,” “35 million,” and “another 20 million,” in his words.
In general, the actor’s behavior got worse. Mandel testified that Depp began spending “very very very large” sums of money ($300,000 a month on staff, he testified), and with that increased spending came volatility.
“My perception is that Mr. Depp became less and less careful, less concerned that he was going to upset someone,” Mandel said. “It started to change around 2010, and the trend increased over time,” he said.
Apparently, Depp began to arrive late to the set.
“In the beginning, the teams loved him because he was always so good to them. But workers don’t like to sit around for hours and hours waiting for the star of the movie to show up,” Jacobs said. “Your problem with him spread throughout the city. People talk. It’s a small community,” he declared.
In 2015, Jacobs made two trips to Australia, where the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeanto talk to Depp.
It was in Australia that Depp and Heard got into a big argument at the mansion he had rented. The incident caused Depp to lose the tip of his finger and the production of Pirates of the Caribbean temporarily interrupted, although each blames the other for the injury. Depp said Heard cut his finger when he threw a bottle at him. For his part, Heard described a three-day bender in which Depp allegedly took drugs and alcohol, and cut his finger while smashing a phone. He blamed her for “ruining” his life, she said. Photographs displayed at trial show cryptic messages written on mirrors and furniture in what Heard says was Depp’s blood, from his finger.
“Good luck and be careful up there,” read a message scrawled on a lampshade.
Towards the end of his working relationship with Depp, according to Jacobs, studios were “reluctant to hire him.” “People were talking,” he said, “and questioning his behavior.”
During his time on the stand, Depp underwent psychological analysis. He spoke at length calmly about what he described as a verbally and physically abusive childhood in which he and his sister “tried to stay out of the line of fire.” He described an environment in which he saw his mother frequently attack his father, who did not fight back. He compared his relationship with his mother and his relationship with Heard and explained that he used drugs to deal with the temperamental nature of the relationship.
At one point, he said, “The only person I’ve ever abused in my life is myself.”
Depp fans – an angry and supposedly humane group that ensures pro-Depp TikTok views number in the millions and hashtags like #AmberTurd (Amber Zurullo) continue to trend on Twitter – are doing a great job. tilting public opinion in his favour.
Still, it’s unclear whether the jury will side with Heard or rule against her in finding the editorial defamatory for implying that Depp was violent when he drank and used drugs.
Not long ago, another high-profile celebrity trial demonstrated how the entertainment industry can condone abuse, albeit the other way around. In the case of Britney Spears, whose father controlled a legal agreement that required the artist to obtain express permission to make many of her own life and professional decisions, everyone said “no.” In Depp’s case, apparently no one did.
In the case of both stars, a heterogeneous group of professionals (people who apparently put the interests of the famous first but who get their salaries based on the success of that person) sought to keep the wheels turning. Spears hosted shows and Depp starred in movies. The entertainment machine kept going. Until it stopped working.
This article was originally published in the ‘HuffPost’ United States and has been translated from English by Daniel Templeman Sauco.