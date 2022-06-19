The slow wear of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say that when Amber Heard published an editorial in Washington Post about the domestic abuse she allegedly suffered, the actress took the good name of a good actor and threw it to the ground. The editorial didn’t name Depp, but readers were quick to attack the ends, as Heard had obtained a restraining order against Depp at the end of her marriage in 2016.

Obviously, she was writing about Depp, who had already denied mistreating her.

“A false accusation can end a career and a family,” Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, said during opening arguments in Heard’s libel trial in Virginia.

But after six weeks of testimony, which is how long the trial has lasted, what has become clear is that Depp’s name was already tarnished by the uncomfortable open secret of his excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs and his erratic behavior.

“I never told him, ‘You’re a difficult customer,'” his former agent Tracey Jacobs said in a videotaped statement. “I never used those words. But I was very honest. I told him, ‘You have to stop doing this. She is hurting you.” “And she did,” she said.

Jacobs did not seem eager to give her testimony, offering very brief responses to Heard’s attorneys. After decades representing Depp, she said his “star had dimmed.”

That was at the end of 2016. Heard’s editorial was published in December 2018.

Last week’s testimony, led by Heard’s team, was based on former friends and industry insiders who knew the couple, or had worked closely with Depp, and earlier testimony dealing with Depp’s substance abuse as a proven fact. The only question was how far the consequences of that substance abuse had reached.

One of Heard’s witnesses this week, actress Ellen Barkin, told an anecdote about her behavior prior to Depp’s marriage. According to Barkin, Depp “was drunk all the time” during the production of the 1998 film. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegasand once threw a bottle of wine into a room during an argument on set.

The topic of behavior had already been leaked to the press in recent years. At the end of 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published an article declaring Depp “radioactive” and “out of control,” calling him a “victim of Hollywood’s sycophantic culture, in which his rampant spending and substance abuse were seldom called into question.” judgment”. Depp earned hundreds of millions thanks to the resounding success of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, although he squandered a good part of his fortune. A producer who worked on a film with Depp told the aforementioned medium: “He has never been said no in the last 35 years. That’s typical in Hollywood, but I’ve never seen it up to this point.”

The current libel trial, broadcast live on the Internet, gives the curious a glimpse into that world.