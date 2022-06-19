The second season of ‘The White Lotus’ keeps Jennifer Coolidge in the cast

Critical and public success has accompanied The White Lotus in such a way that those responsible have had to change their plans, and get to work on a second season as soon as possible. Of course, there are some problems with this: the HBO series was based on a group of tourists arriving at a resort tropical where things became very cloudy (and fun), and for a possible continuation it was necessary to clarify if the team would start with another independent story, or it would be a second season with all of the law. Mike White, showrunner of The White Lotushe summed it up very well: “I don’t think it’s believable to have all the guests from the first season on the same vacation.” So changes had to be made.





White, however, also hinted that he would like some of the original cast to return. “It could be a Marvel Universe kind of thing, with some of them coming back. We only did one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to figure out who’s available.”. In The White Lotus we found performers like Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario either jake lacyand now TVLine echoes that the series has managed to keep one of the actresses who received the most applause for her work in its cast, entering the conversation for the Emmys. That is, Jennifer Coolidgewho played Tanya McQuoid in the first season of The White Lotusand that he will return for the second getting involved in a new intrigue.

Audiences met McQuoid as a millionairess who arrived at her retirement in Hawaii intending to scatter her late mother’s ashes, finding love along the way at a masseur. No details of the second season have been given, but it seems that in this case we will see a McQuoid who has overcome this loss and takes a new vacation: the plot will now take place in a new tourist complex, this time located somewhere in Europe. Hopefully we’ll soon find out what this location is, as well as which other cast members will return for the second season. HBO, for its part, has not yet sounded out a release date.

