The reaction of Johnny Depp’s lawyer when they consulted him about the rumors of romance with the actor

A of the people who stood out the most in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, is the lawyer of the actor, Camille Vásquez. She was not only noted in her interrogations, but it is also rumored that she may have an affair with the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Videos of Vásquez and Depp circulate on the TikTok social network while they exchange looks and notes, hugging and holding hands. In addition, the clips are often accompanied by romantic songs, which suggests that a romance could be born between the two. The hashtag #CamilleVasquez also went viral on this platform, with 773 million views.

In the last session of the trial that takes place in Fairfax County, a reporter from the American media specializing in celebrities TMZ asked Vasquez: “People want to know if you’re dating Johnny Depp. Can you clear things up, yes or no?” Faced with this query, the lawyer smiled and preferred not to answer. Immediately afterwards, she began to greet those who were outside the court to support his client.

Johnny Depp and his closeness to his lawyer Camille in the trial against Amber Heard

Camille Vásquez, 37, has been an Associate in the Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group at the Brown Rudnick Law Firm since 2018. She is “expert in formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients”.

He graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 and the University of Southern California in 2006. It is known that she speaks Spanish perfectly, but her descent has not yet been confirmed since several portals affirm that she may be Mexican or Colombian.

During his career, he specialized in defamation lawsuits on the plaintiff’s side and, in turn,, is experienced in litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims. Likewise, from the law firm they emphasize that she worked on parallel problems of reputation management and crisis communications arising from these engagements.

To complete your impeccable path, Vasquez was recognized with the award “Best lawyers Ones to watch 2021-2022 [Los mejores abogados que hay que seguir]″. Budding private attorneys who show great aptitude for the profession in a few years are recognized with this award that commemorates professional excellence in commercial litigation carried out within the United States.

During the hearings they have been seen very close video capture

Since the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, that takes place in the Court of Fairfax, Virginia, the actor and the lawyer showed to have a very good personal relationship. In social networks, users circulated some images where they were seen exchanging gestures of complicity and also moments in which they hold hands in the middle of the hearings in recent weeks.

At the same time, he generated a great media impact in one of the last hearings for his fierce interrogation against Heard. There, the lawyer pointed out a series of incidents in which the actress alleges that they happened during her stay in Australia in March 2015 and that they had her as the main victim. Furthermore, he questioned the destination that he gave to the funds that he received for his divorce and that had to be delivered to a California NGO.