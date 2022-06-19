The Quarry is the video game not to be missed if you love slasher

When I was a teenager, my friends organized evenings where we would watch movie horror. Their reactions amused me as much as the movies: a friend of mine always said that he liked the film, but then he was unable to tell even the most basic details of the plot (“I got a little lost towards the end, I’m honest“he once said as the closing credits of Do not open that door). During the screening of Saw, another was lying face up on the bed, like a corpse in the morgue, with a sock over his eyes. The next month, he sat on a closed window sill, turning from time to time to see if he could come back among us.

What I learned from those evenings is that horror movies work best when viewed in groups. This theory mostly applies to bad movies. Less refined slashers may never win prizes, but bloody killings and sudden scares are a matter of physical presence and sharing of emotions: an audience united in terror.

The video game house Supermassive Games creates interactive titles that leverage this very effect. His titles combine slasher movies with video game mechanics, a system that society calls the “butterfly effect”, a reference to chaos theory, in which the action of each character can change the story. During the pandemic, I had tried the first title of the company, Until Dawn, with my roommate: our fun was directly proportional to the suffering of the characters. When, due to our choice, the blade of a saw made the bowels of one of the protagonists squirt out, we couldn’t stop laughing.

A dip in slasher cinema

The latest game of the company, The Quarry, released last week, it’s a clear reference to a specific type of slasher film, which has experienced waves of alternating popularity since 1978 with Halloween; more subtly, the title also marks a return to an old type of video game.

Like many horror movies, The Quarry opens with a car on a highway that winds through a wood. Ariana Grande plays in the background (the game uses honeyed music in a very witty way). A young couplewhich the most seasoned horror consumer will quickly understand is in the process of being slaughtered, heads to Hackett’s Quarry, the summer camp where they are supposed to start working. An accident, a ghost whispering in one of the characters’ ear and a creepy cop will keep them from getting there. At this point you take control of the six instructors that the pair were supposed to join. The summer camp is over and – once the children have left for home – Mr H, the camp director, seems agitated and insists that the teens leave the facility before dark. Unfortunately, the group’s van broke down and the boys are forced to spend another night in the colony. Mr. H storms off, yelling at them to stay inside the facility; obviously, the guys decide to steal his beer and party.