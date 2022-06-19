The papacitos of the show that are like wine

In the world of entertainment there are parents who are very funny, others who are family examples and there are those who, apart from having these magnificent qualities, are very handsome. With regard to Father’s Day we celebrate those who are tremendous “papacitos”.

Chayanne is the daddy of daddies. He has two children, Isadora Sofía Figueroa and Lorenzo Valentino Figueroa. Age: 53

George Clooney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, he is one of the most beloved papacitos in entertainment, he has two children, Alexander and Ella. Age: 61

Luis Miguel, “El Sol de México”, has three children Michell, Miguelito and Daniel, the latter product of his relationship with the Mexican actress Araceli Arámbula. Age: 52

Puerto Rican Ricky Martin, 50 years old, is the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, little Lucía and Renn, children he raises with his husband Jwan Yosef, with whom he has been married since 2017. Age: 50

Brad Pitt is one of the leading men of cinema and fantasy of thousands. The actor has six children with Angelina Jolie: Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox-Leon, Vivienne and Zahara. Age: 58

Cuban William Levy has two children with his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez: Christopher and Kailey. Levy adores them more than anything in the world and does not miss the opportunity to show off how happy they are in their networks. Age:41

Bradley Cooper is an American actor, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, singer, and songwriter. He has a daughter with Irina Shayk named Lea De Seine. Bradley is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Age:47

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, “The Rock”, is an American actor and professional wrestler. His daughters are Simone Alexandra Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson and Jasmine Johnson. Age: 50

Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, model and singer who has participated in several films including the famous one: 365 Days. He has two sons: Marcus and Brando. Age: 31

John Legend is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and actor. He has won 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar. He has two daughters: Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. Age: 43

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor, film producer and businessman whose children are Inez Reynolds, James Reynolds and Betty Reynolds. Age: 45

The English heartthrob Orlando Bloom is the father of little Flyn, product of his relationship with the model Miranda Kerr. Also, in 2020 he became a dad to Daisy Dove Bloom with singer Katy Perry. Age: 45

We can’t leave “Christian Grey” from “Fifty Shades of Gray” out of that list. Jamie Dornan (her real name for him) is the father of three girls, Dulcie Dornan, Alberta Dornan, and Elva Dornan. Age: 40

Vin Diesel is an American actor, producer, and film director. His children are Pauline Sinclair, Hania Riley Sinclair and Vincent Sinclair. Age: 54

JLO’s fiancé Ben Affleck has Violet Anne Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elisabeth Affleck, product of his relationship with actress Jennifer Garner. Age: 49

‘La La Land’ actor Ryan Gosling has two children with sexy Eva Mendes: Esmeralda and Amada. Age: 41

Sebastián Rulli is an Argentine actor and model, nationalized Mexican, he only has one son, Santiago, the result of his relationship with Cecilia Galiano. Age:46

Pablo Montero is a Mexican singer and actor. His children are Daniel, Carolina, Daniela and Pablo. Age: 47

Soccer star David Beckham is a proud father of four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and little Harper. Age:47

Julión Álvarez, is a Mexican singer of the regional genre. His daughter is María Isabel Álvarez Fernández. Age: 39

What is your favorite from the list?