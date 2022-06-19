The new Reebok shoes have the elegance of sandals

There is a new model reebok sneakers in the city. And they arrive, no less, than from the hand of the rapper, songwriter and actress Cardi B. With this in mind, you will be thinking that these are the most eccentric sneakers you have seen so far, but, in reality, and although their personality has poured into them, they are much more wearable than you think. They are part of the collection Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’, where they represent, perhaps, the easiest piece. They already say it from the brand, “its saturated and bright colors and exaggerated details will not leave anyone indifferent”, but we promise you that this new version of one of the most iconic models of the firm You’re going to love it.

It’s about the Freestyle, the sneakers that triumphed in the eighties for their unmistakable profile, indebted to the aesthetics of the aerobics universe, and for being the first specific design for women to practice sports. Now renamed as Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women’s by Reebok, are renewed without giving up their origins, when they are already forty years old. “Cardi wanted to give her personal touch to one of the most iconic silhouettes of Reebok, the legendary Freestyle that comes in three mystical color combinations,” they comment from the firm.