The networks rescue the impeccable casting of Henry Thomas for Elliot in ‘ET’ and it goes viral

It’s been almost 40 years since it was first released ET the alien, a film directed by Steven Spielberg that would quickly become a huge box office success, becoming part of a cinema classic. Despite the passage of time, the film starring a child and the famous alien never goes out of style.

So much so that millions of people around the world continue to declare themselves true fans of this audiovisual piece created by Spielberg. For this reason, some continue to search for disturbing anecdotes about the filming of the film, the latest: a video of Henry Thomas’ impeccable casting test for Elliot in ET that has excited in networks.

Henry Thomas’s casting test for the role of Elliott in “ET” is a wonderful document, only surpassed by Spielberg’s reaction and final sentence ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyGo7vkQkw — Doctor Frusna (@doctorfrusna) June 11, 2022

In the images released by the Twitter user @doctorfrusna, the actor appears interpreting the scene in which an employee of the United States government wants to take the alien and little Elliot refuses to do so, crying and assuring that he is his best friend and that he does not they can take it away.

Steven Spielberg was moved by the performance of Thomas during the casting



You don’t have to be a movie buff or a true fan of the film to appreciate Thomas’ impeccable performance. In fact, it was so good that Spielberg himself burst into tears of emotion in the middle of the performance and condemned the young man’s performance by assuring that he already had the job.

Not only that, it only took a few seconds of acting for everyone present at the casting to fall at his feet: “Within three seconds he had us all crying behind the camera,” explained Marci Liroff, the casting director at an exciting video.



The actor managed to move all the people present at the casting Twitter/@doctorfrusna

“The casting test of Henry Thomas for the role of Elliott in ‘ET’ is a wonderful document, only surpassed by Spielberg’s reaction and final sentence,” says the user who has re-shared the images in a tweet that has quickly been shared. went viral with more than 17,000 ‘likes’ and all kinds of comments from users.

“Great little actor, then. Elliott’s love for ET is one of those ‘great loves’ that we all have only once in our lives: it comes, it subverts us, it leaves, it hurts us and in healing it leaves us with a certain notion of the meaning of life”, “Mother My, what a great actor has really made me cry”, or “Look, I’ve seen it many times, but it still surprises me. Incredible”, have been some of the most popular comments from users who have been excited seeing the images.

