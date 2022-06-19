The Netflix teen drama that became one of the best in the genre

There is an element that can contain the films and that, beyond genres or tastes, no one can stop rescuing. It is about the ability of power makers represent people’s emotions in an original, genuine and intelligent way. When directors can not force situations, not repeat a cliché or a conventional response. When the characters of these films can, in an effect as paradoxical as it is magical, typical of cinema, move inside the viewers while also achieving their own individuality. They suffer, enjoy, cry or wish like many, but without ceasing to be themselves.

And this is exactly what happens in The advantages of being invisiblethe film directed by Stephen Chbosky which premiered in 2012 and was one of the surprises of the year. In a small production (for the American standard), this film achieved a unique imprint to deal with a theme widely approached in contemporary cinema: the relationships and socialization of adolescents.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker