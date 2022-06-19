The most unknown Nicolas Cage movie about the mafia and revenge

Nicolas Cage He is one of those actors that everyone trusts., although let’s be honest: not so much for his current career, as for the one he starred in at his best. In these times, the interpreter must debate between staying, or accepting minor projects for which to earn a few dollars and something else, butterfly. Reckoningthe latest movie available on Amazon Prime Videois an example, but watch out, what also has good things.

We must go back to year 2019moment in which Reckoning hit US theaters. Why no, in Spain we did not have the pleasure of enjoying one of the latest films of Nicolas Cage as protagonist. As it was a failure, his production company made sure to close its distribution through VOD, domestic format and streaming platforms, and that is how it reaches Amazon Prime Video.

The best of Reckoning, the latest from Amazon Prime Video and Nicolas Cage

Some action sequences are well shot despite the limited budget that the team has. ✅

despite the limited budget that the team has. ✅ Nicolas Cage making of Nicolas Cage . You don’t need any more reason to see Reckoning in Amazon Prime Video , TRUE? ✅

making of . You don’t need any more reason to see in , TRUE? ✅ Okay, start point it’s interesting. ✅

Yes, Nicolas Cage stars in another movie that can become a meme

The worst of Reckoning, the latest from Amazon Prime Video and Nicolas Cage

The characters are mere caricatures . Do not expect any kind of plot development. ⛔️

. Do not expect any kind of plot development. ⛔️ What seems to be a drama ends up being a thriller of action, and although the twist could be ok, it’s not well executed . ⛔️

. ⛔️ The story, beyond the premise, is… Meh. ⛔️

Watch Reckoning on Amazon Prime Video?

If I’ve convinced you to see Reckoning in Amazon Prime VideoI leave you a direct link to the platform for you to enjoy the latest movie Nicolas Cage. Ready to discover a thriller of action, that you either love or hate?