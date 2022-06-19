‘The Kardashians’: 10 behind-the-scenes images that no fan of the Star Plus series can miss

‘The Kardashians’, the new series of the most famous family in Hollywood, premiered on April 14.

After being filmed for more than 10 years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was hard for the iconic Hollywood family to get used to a life without cameras. However, it didn’t take long for us to know that there would be a reality show again that followed kim, Kourtney, khloe, Kris, Kendall Y Kylie. the kardashians premiered a couple of months ago and, as its protagonists pointed out, the show intended to show more about the family business and not so much about his private life. The final chapter of the first season is now available on Star Plus And here we share 10 behind-the-scenes images of the Kardashian-Jenner return to television.













Makeup set

Kourtney shared some photos through her Instagram account showing how the businesswoman prepares for the recording of the show. During the first season of The Kardashians, available on Star Plus, We saw how the oldest of the Kardashians got engaged and married drummer Travis Barker.

Preparation

The show’s official Instagram account posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the family. In this we can see Khloé getting her hair and makeup done for the recording. If you have already reached the end of the season, you will know that Khloé did not have a good time when she found out about the infidelity of Tristan Thompson and that he visited his ex-partner Scott Disick to cheer up a little. Remember that you can see the 10 chapters in StarPlus.

Posing for the camera

Kourtney posed for the camera while being transported in a golf cart. In an interview for Vogue, the Kardashian said that what differentiated this new show from Star Plus it was that they filmed it individually; namely, did not follow the formula of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where they all appeared together living together.



photo shoot

Of course, the premiere of The Kardashians was accompanied by a photoshoot for the family. The Skims co-founder wore a beige ensemble and wavy hair, and in this image we see how she posed for the cameras. In Star Plus you can find the chapters in which Kim premiered his new private plane.



the reunited family

In this picture you see the family Kardashian-Jenner reunited for photoshoot official show produced by Hulu and available on Star Plus in Latin America.

More photos of the Kardashian-Jenners

In the first photoshoot of the program, which you can see in Star PlusKendall appears in a dark brown dress; however, she changes her outfit to a long white dress.

Checking the cell phone

If we saw something in the first season of the show, it was the famous Kris Jenner as the girlboss that she is. Right now you can put Chapter 8, “Never Go Against the Family,” on Star Plus Y see Kris preparing to give her first Master Class.

at the premier

To the premiere of The Kardashians, available at Star Plusattended by guests such as youtubers Desi Perkins and Katy Degroot, as well as stylist Glen Coco.

Season 2

Kim revealed her new look for the second season of The Kardashianswhich you can find in the catalog of Star Plus in the future.