The impeccable Hollywood actress who has not yet won an Oscar

The Oscar awards Their main objective is to award a statuette to the best of cinema. Many people enter this great world: directors, performers, screenwriters, costume designers, among other things.

In this way, there are several people who were nominated in the different categories that exist, but very few managed to take home a statuette. One of the actors who was fighting for this award for so long was Leonardo Dicaprio.

In each nomination he received, the famous performer ended up losing to another colleague. Finally, the opportunity came and he ended up consecrating himself with the film the revenant. The truth is that there is a actress that he also has the “bad luck” of the actor, and that he has not yet managed to win the award.

Not everyone is lucky enough to take home a statuette

The actress who fights for her Oscar award, but has not yet had any luck

There are several interpreters who have not yet won an award Oscar; perhaps the best known is Glenn Close. However, there is another famous performer who has been nominated several times, but she ends up going home empty-handed.

Who are we talking about? of the iconic Amy Adams, who proved on several occasions that he possesses a unique talent for acting. There is no doubt that he was born to dedicate himself to this profession, and that is why he does it in the best way. And although she is one of the public favorite actresses worldwide, as well as specialized criticism; the truth is that she has not yet had the chance to get on the Academy stage to accept an award.

Amy Adams lost at the Oscars, but won the hearts of moviegoers

In the course of years, the interpreter was nominated a total of six times. Five were for Best Supporting Actress (junebug in 2006, The doubt in 2009, fighter in 2011, The master in 2013 and the vice of power in 2019) and only one for Best Actress (for The great American scam).

The Oscar awards they had the opportunity to give him the statuette six times, but it never happened. Of course, this always provokes the fury of his fans and various moviegoers; since they consider that Amy Adams he deserved the consecration long ago.

The last straw was in 2021, when she was not even nominated for her work in Hillbilly. For her part, fellow cast member Glenn Close did receive a nomination, but she also failed to win the award.

Will Amy ever have a chance to win? What do you think?