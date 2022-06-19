The franchise that Chris Hemsworth could return to if he ends his path as Thor

It is well known that Chris Hemsworth has become known worldwide in large part, thanks to his role as God of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and thunder It will be his eighth appearance as the character when it premieres, next july 8. However, two years before debuting in the superhero franchise, the Australian briefly participated in another saga of films: star trek.

star trek received a reboot in 2009 from the hand of JJ Abrams that led to two subsequent sequels. Possibly the general public does not remember the appearance of Chris Hemsworth, something normal since the interpreter only appears in the prologue of history playing George Kirk, the father who sacrifices himself to save the crew and his son, who will later be the protagonist of the film played by Chris Pine. Now, although his character is theoretically dead, the actor would love return for a new installment or at least, that’s what he has let the magazine know Vanity Fair:

“There was talk of me doing the movie with Chris Pine at one point. The script was put together and then fell apart. If JJ Abrams called me tomorrow and told me ‘Chris Pine and I want to do it’I would probably say ‘Yeah, let’s go for it!’”

Today he is a successful actor who continues to combine his role in Marvel with other productions such as the sequel to tyler rake from netflix, but the truth is that he would surely have to abandon the role of Thor for a while to dedicate himself to a franchise as demanding as that of Star Trek. Regardless of his current fame, the actor had a hard time landing his next role until finally managed to raise the superhero’s Mjolnir.

“I rolled star trek and then I had about eight or nine months where I couldn’t get a job. Then the movie came out and it gave me some momentum. I had auditioned for Thor several times but they didn’t call me back (…) I think JJ Abrams and Kenneth Branagh had a conversation. At the next audition it was my mother and I. She read as if she were the character of Anthony Hopkins. I don’t know, maybe it was reading her that somehow influenced the vote there.”