The film for which Tom Hanks won an Oscar and today he could not interpret

yesf there is an actor that everyone likes (or almost), that is Tom Hanks. The American interpreter, at 65, is one of the most applauded faces in Hollywood and protagonist of several successes such as ‘Big’, ‘Nufrago’, ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Philadelphia’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ or ‘Captain Phillips’. However, there is one that, given the current context, Tom Hanks could not do, as he himself assures.

The actor is today promoting his new film, ‘Elvis’in which he plays the manager of the renowned artist, author of great music hits and ‘king of rock and roll’ until his death in 1977. During an interview with New York TimesTom Hanks responded to a question from the media in which he wanted to know if he could return to play a gay character.

The movie I would get in trouble for today

If you are a movie fan and Tom Hanks is one of your favourites, you will already know that we are talking about ‘philadelphia’. In the 1993 film, the actor played a young HIV lawyer, which is why he was fired from the law firm where he worked. The film was not only a critical success, it earned Tom Hanks his first Oscar statuette in 1993 as best actor.

“Could a straight man do today what I did in Philly? No, and with good reason“, said Hanks in the interview with The New York Times. The interpreter assured that the objective of the film was “not to be afraid”, however, he does not consider that nowadays everything works in the same way: “One of the reasons why What people weren’t afraid of in that movie was that I was playing a gay man. We are beyond that now and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.“.