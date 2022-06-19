The father of penicillin. Alexander Fleming, biologist pharmacologist and botanist

On September 28, 1928, the Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming developed, from a chance discovery, penicillin, the most widely used antibiotic in the world.

Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming.

Diseases that are now little more than conditions that last a couple of days, ninety years ago could be fatal, since the complication of a simple sore throat, whose infection spread to the lungs, caused death.

Born in the region of Ayrshire, in the Scottish southwest, on August 6, 1881, Fleming moved to London at the age of thirteen, where he began his medical studies and, after graduating in 1906, began his research work together with the pioneer in vaccines Almroth Wright, his mentor at St Mary’s Hospital in the British capital.

The young Fleming interrupted his career during World War I to serve in the Army Medical Corps, after which he returned to his post at St Mary’s.

There, where he had a reputation for not being too careful with the hygiene of his material, he made one of the great discoveries in the history of medicine.

In 1928, after returning from a two-week break, he noticed how mold had grown into one of his cultures of staphylococci, but while the bacteria were everywhere on the plate, none grew around it.

This fungus, known as Penicillium notatum, allowed the scientist to develop the penicillina set of antibiotics from the beta-lactam group that are widely used in the treatment of infections.

The use of penicillin It spread from 1942 when the US pharmaceutical industry began to mass produce it and was key in the treatment of patients during World War II.

The drug greatly reduced the risk of fatal infections, allowing doctors to carry out more invasive treatments that could save more lives.

In general terms, its discovery meant a drastic change for modern medicine, since it marked the beginning of the era of antibiotics, which together with the discovery of other antibiotics such as streptomycin, used for the treatment of tuberculosis, allowed a great advance in the field of medicine.

The Scottish scientist also discovered the antimicrobial enzyme known as lysozyme that acts against infections.

However, his most important discovery did not bring him all the prominence that might be expected, since when he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1945, he shared it with the scientists Ernst Boris Chain and Howard Walter Florey, responsible for developing the penicillin as medicine.

Fleming wrote numerous articles on immunology and chemotherapy and became emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of London in 1948.

He was also elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1943 and made a Knight of the Realm a year later.

Source: elperiodico.com